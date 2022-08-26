Roland Public Schools is excited to have the opportunity to provide students with discounted admission to all home athletic events this school year. This is a huge savings for students that we hope will allow them to attend every home game. Check out the flyer and get your ' RANGER PASS' by visiting Kourtney Dawson at the Administration Office. If you have questions, email kdawson@ rolandschools…

ROLAND, OK ・ 5 HOURS AGO