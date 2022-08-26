Read full article on original website
Road to Restoration clinic series continues in southwest Detroit
The Michigan Department of State (MDOS), Department of the Attorney General, and community partners hosted the latest in the second series of Road to Restoration clinics in Detroit last week, part of the joint effort to continue helping drivers with suspended licenses complete the necessary steps to safely restore their driving privileges.
Nessel advocates to cut energy rate increase by more than half
The Department of Attorney General filed testimony before the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) to advocate for reducing Consumers Energy’s requested rate increase by over 50% and reducing the increase in residential rates to less than 3%, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced last Friday. Consumers Energy filed its application...
Governor fills vacancy on Wayne County Circuit Court bench
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the appointment of Bradley L. Cobb to the 3rd Circuit Court of Wayne County. “I am proud to appoint Bradley Cobb to the bench in Wayne County,” said Whitmer. “A long-time attorney with a range of experience, I am confident that Bradley will uphold the rule of law and serve the people of Michigan admirably.”
Prevention of human trafficking examined in MJI webinar, September 12
The Michigan Judicial Institute and Child Welfare Services (CWS) will present a webinar on "Working Together as Partners of Excellence for Better Identification and Prevention of Human Trafficking" Monday, September 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. via Zoom. The prevalence of human trafficking has reached alarming levels in the...
IT Law Section conducts annual seminar online
The Information Technology Law Section of the State Bar of Michigan will conduct its "15th Annual IT Law Seminar" online Thursday, September 22, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. via Zoom. The annual IT Law Section and Council meetings will include the election of new 2022 -2022 Council Members and...
'Legislative Updates from Arrest to Sentencing' focus of CDAM webinar, September 22
The Criminal Defense Association of Michigan will present a webinar on "Important Legislative Updates from Arrest to Sentencing" Thursday, September 22, from 11 a.m. to noon via Zoom. Speaking at the webinar will be Stephanie Farkas, litigation support counsel with the Michigan Appellate Assigned Counsel System (MAACS). Farkas received her...
