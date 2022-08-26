ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

legalnews.com

Daily Briefs

BSP Law will host “An Evening for a New Day” on Thursday, September 15, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Detroit Golf Club, 17911 Hamilton Rd. in Detroit. The evening will feature cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and a silent auction. Proceeds from this event will go to New Day Foundation for Families to directly support families fighting cancer.
DETROIT, MI
legalnews.com

Culinary Challenge returns to raise funds

The Grilled From the Bench team consisted of (l-r) Macomb County 41B District Court Magistrate James McGrail, Macomb County 38th District Court Judge Kathleen G. Galen, Michael Colasanti, Alexis Brown, Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Jacob Cunningham, Gloria McMillen, Lewis Magnuson, Jasmyn Hester, Christin Dubarry, Michigan Court of Appeals Judges Kristina Robinson Garrett and Anica Letica, Brianna Hines, Sydney Gebara, Brittney Crego and Kyle Seymour.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
legalnews.com

Detroit Mercy Law IP Fellow sports a strong STEM, patent background

An Intellectual Property Fellow and an incoming 1L at Detroit Mercy Law School, Rachel Schulte graduated from Eastern Michigan University in April 2019 with a bachelor’s in physics and a double minor in mathematics and leadership. “Quite honestly, like many students I’m sure, I wasn’t quite sure what I...
DETROIT, MI
legalnews.com

50-Year Golden Celebration hosted by State Bar September 29

The State Bar of Michigan will celebrate attorneys who have been members for 50 years The class of 2022 will be celebrated along with their peers from 2021 and 2020 at the 50-Year Golden Celebration on Thursday, September 29, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi. The event will include hors d’oeuvres, music, dancing, and lots of time to visit with classmates and colleagues.
NOVI, MI
legalnews.com

Governor fills vacancy on Wayne County Circuit Court bench

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the appointment of Bradley L. Cobb to the 3rd Circuit Court of Wayne County. “I am proud to appoint Bradley Cobb to the bench in Wayne County,” said Whitmer. “A long-time attorney with a range of experience, I am confident that Bradley will uphold the rule of law and serve the people of Michigan admirably.”
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
legalnews.com

Prevention of human trafficking examined in MJI webinar, September 12

The Michigan Judicial Institute and Child Welfare Services (CWS) will present a webinar on "Working Together as Partners of Excellence for Better Identification and Prevention of Human Trafficking" Monday, September 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. via Zoom. The prevalence of human trafficking has reached alarming levels in the...
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

State police halt marijuana THC tests after lab problems

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan State Police crime lab has stopped screening blood samples for THC, the compound that gives marijuana users a high, after problems with testing, a spokeswoman said. County prosecutors were informed last week, Shanon Banner told The Associated Press. The suspension will be in place...
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

IT Law Section conducts annual seminar online

The Information Technology Law Section of the State Bar of Michigan will conduct its "15th Annual IT Law Seminar" online Thursday, September 22, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. via Zoom. The annual IT Law Section and Council meetings will include the election of new 2022 -2022 Council Members and...
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

'Legislative Updates from Arrest to Sentencing' focus of CDAM webinar, September 22

The Criminal Defense Association of Michigan will present a webinar on "Important Legislative Updates from Arrest to Sentencing" Thursday, September 22, from 11 a.m. to noon via Zoom. Speaking at the webinar will be Stephanie Farkas, litigation support counsel with the Michigan Appellate Assigned Counsel System (MAACS). Farkas received her...
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

ABA president volunteers at Texas immigration project

ABA President Deborah Enix-Ross (fifth from left) with fellow volunteers and staff in Texas, including former ABA President Bob Carlson (left). American Bar Association President Deborah Enix-Ross spent most of her first full week in office volunteering to help asylum seekers who are escaping violence in their home countries and trying to find protection in the United States.
TEXAS STATE

