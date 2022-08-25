ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
coinjournal.net

EMURGO Ventures invests in DoraHacks to help scale Cardano

The investment round also included Binance Labs, Crypto.com, FTX Ventures and Circle Ventures among other institutional investors. EMURGO’s venture arm has invested in Web3 hackathon leader DoraHacks as it eyes further development of the Cardano (ADA) ecosystem. The funding round also attracted leading institutional investors within the crypto market,...
MARKETS
coinjournal.net

Binance and Virtuzone partner to enable crypto payments in UAE

Virtuzone, the UAE’s main provider of corporate and business formation services, and Binance partnered to enable crypto payments via Binance Pay in the UAE. With this, Virtuzone becomes the first company in the country to accept crypto payments via Binance Pay for business setup, Coin Journal learned from a press release.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Web3 Investment#Blockchain Com#Digital Asset Sales Chase#Cowen Inc#Cowen Digital Llc#The Carlyle Group#Jp Morgan#Defi
coinjournal.net

Argentina’s wine capital Mendoza accepts crypto for provincial taxes

The government of Mendoza has added crypto to legal tax payment options and provided a step-by-step guide for users. The Mendoza province, the wine capital of Argentina and one of the world’s leading destinations for oenophiles, now accepts cryptocurrency for tax obligations and other government fees. This is after...
WORLD
coinjournal.net

CME Group’s Bitcoin Euro and Ether Euro futures are now live

CME says there’s growing demand for non-USD denominated crypto derivatives products. The company also plans to launch options on Ethereum futures on 12 September. Derivatives marketplace CME Group has announced its Euro-denominated Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) futures contracts are now live. On Monday, August 29, 2022, the company...
CURRENCIES
coinjournal.net

Bitcoin battles for $20K as Mt.Gox BTC dump cloud fades

Bitcoin fell below $20,000 over the weekend amid selling pressure across equities and crypto. BTC price is back above the key level, with bulls currently battling bears around $20,245. The Bitcoin market is unfazed by the reported release of 140,000 Mt.Gox bitcoin to creditors. Bitcoin climbed back above $20,000 0n...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy