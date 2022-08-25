Read full article on original website
EMURGO Ventures invests in DoraHacks to help scale Cardano
The investment round also included Binance Labs, Crypto.com, FTX Ventures and Circle Ventures among other institutional investors. EMURGO’s venture arm has invested in Web3 hackathon leader DoraHacks as it eyes further development of the Cardano (ADA) ecosystem. The funding round also attracted leading institutional investors within the crypto market,...
46% of US crypto users say their investment performed ‘worse than expected’
Majority of US crypto users at 46% are unhappy with how their crypto investments performed. Percentage of crypto users in the country unchanged (at around 16%) since last year. About 50% of those surveyed know of NFTs, 2% have bought them. Nearly half of Americans who have ever invested in...
Binance and Virtuzone partner to enable crypto payments in UAE
Virtuzone, the UAE’s main provider of corporate and business formation services, and Binance partnered to enable crypto payments via Binance Pay in the UAE. With this, Virtuzone becomes the first company in the country to accept crypto payments via Binance Pay for business setup, Coin Journal learned from a press release.
China’s top chipmaker SMIC just achieved an Intel-like breakthrough
The company achieved the leap from 14-nm to 7-nm without the most advanced equipment due to U.S. curbs.
Argentina’s wine capital Mendoza accepts crypto for provincial taxes
The government of Mendoza has added crypto to legal tax payment options and provided a step-by-step guide for users. The Mendoza province, the wine capital of Argentina and one of the world’s leading destinations for oenophiles, now accepts cryptocurrency for tax obligations and other government fees. This is after...
CME Group’s Bitcoin Euro and Ether Euro futures are now live
CME says there’s growing demand for non-USD denominated crypto derivatives products. The company also plans to launch options on Ethereum futures on 12 September. Derivatives marketplace CME Group has announced its Euro-denominated Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) futures contracts are now live. On Monday, August 29, 2022, the company...
Bitcoin battles for $20K as Mt.Gox BTC dump cloud fades
Bitcoin fell below $20,000 over the weekend amid selling pressure across equities and crypto. BTC price is back above the key level, with bulls currently battling bears around $20,245. The Bitcoin market is unfazed by the reported release of 140,000 Mt.Gox bitcoin to creditors. Bitcoin climbed back above $20,000 0n...
