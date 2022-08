FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Testimony at his penalty trial showed that Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz went through middle school frequently cursing at teachers and making threats. Testimony presented Tuesday also showed that his drawings of gunshot victims so disturbed one teacher that she kept them for years and turned them over to authorities after he massacred 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Cruz pleaded guilty in October to the murders. His trial is only to determine if he is sentenced to death or life without parole.

PARKLAND, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO