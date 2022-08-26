Kansas City Chiefs fans could be forgiven for seeing double... after NFL Network cameras catch the spitting image of coach Andy Reid in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid was coaching his team from the sidelines in Thursday night's game against the Green Bay Packers - or was he in the stands?

Early in the first quarter of the game, NFL Network cameras showed a man who seemed to be the doppelganger of the coach, sporting a similar headset, hat, pullover, glasses and moustache as the Super Bowl winner.

The fan even went so far as to print and laminate an identical play sheet as the one the coaching staff was holding.

Can you tell which of these two people is really Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid?

The game was also notable for a tribute to former Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson, who passed away earlier this week.

Current Chiefs starting QB Patrick Mahomes headed onto the field with most of Kansas City's starting offense and lined them up in a choir huddle - the old-fashioned style favored by Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson.

Mahomes allowed the clock to run out, but the delay-of-game penalty was announced not on his No. 15 but on No. 16, the number that Dawson wore during his playing days.

The Chiefs paid tribute to Len Dawson (16, below) who passed away this week by mimicking his favored huddle during the preseason game against the Green Bay Packers

Following that, the Chiefs and Packers rested most of their starters in their preseason finale Thursday night, which Kansas City won 17-10 behind two touchdown passes from Shane Buechele.

The third-stringer outplayed longtime Chiefs backup Chad Henne, throwing for 166 yards with both of his scoring strikes to journeyman tight end Matt Bushman, who later left with a shoulder injury and did not return.

The Packers' Jordan Love threw for 148 yards with an interception in his final work before Aaron Rodgers takes over for the regular season. Trent Goodson ran for 28 yards and a score as he tries to win the No. 3 running back job for Green Bay.