Freestyle Comedy (in NYC)

Freestyle Comedy is BACK, every Tuesday at the infamous Bowery Electric. Tickets are FREE with RSVP or $5 at the door. Produced by Zach Russell, Santiago Angel, and Charles Engle . Follow us on Instagram for pics of the show @Freestylecomedyshow. Starts 7:30PM ET & 9:30PM ET. Proof of vaccination...
Baby Wants Candy (in NYC)

Musical Improv Supergroup Baby Wants Candy is BACK!. Baby Wants Candy is one of the world’s most popular and critically acclaimed comedy ensembles, with casts in NY, Chicago and LA and an international touring company. And after years of sell-out shows at UCB NY, BWC brings its fully improvised full band musical to Asylum NY!
Wet Hot Variety Show (in NYC)

Talent show in Park Slope, featuring a variety of performers. They will perform some of their best material, that we know and love, as well as a brand new hidden talent they’re excited to share with their new camp friends. Booked talents include: stand-up comedy, improv, burlesque, and music.
