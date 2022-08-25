Read full article on original website
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with August 14 Homicide in Baton Rouge
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with August 14 Homicide in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Detectives apprehended Desmond Coates, 27, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on August 29, 2022, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Investigators indicated that they believe Coates is involved in the death of Jeremy Williams on August 14, 2022, at a Plank Road parking lot.
