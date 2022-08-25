ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 1

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with August 14 Homicide in Baton Rouge

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with August 14 Homicide in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Detectives apprehended Desmond Coates, 27, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on August 29, 2022, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Investigators indicated that they believe Coates is involved in the death of Jeremy Williams on August 14, 2022, at a Plank Road parking lot.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

APSO: Suspects accused of using lost debit card identified

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says the suspects have been identified. ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office would like to hear from anyone who may know these two people pictured below. The two people seen in the...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Baton Rouge, LA
Society
City
Baton Rouge, LA
L'Observateur

Dog reported malnourished in St. James

The St. James Sheriff’s Office was notified on Sunday via email and Facebook posts of a dog located in Vacherie which was chained to a post and appeared malnourished. A supervisor was dispatched to the residence and the owner of the dog was instructed to take it to a veterinarian immediately. The first concern is to make sure the dog is cared for and the Sheriff’s Office has advised it will consult with the veterinarian to help in the investigation. SJSO is awaiting results of the dog’s examination and will proceed accordingly.
VACHERIE, LA
brproud.com

3 injured in afternoon shooting on Scotland Avenue, BRPD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police say a Tuesday afternoon shooting on Scotland Avenue left three injured. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting took place in the 8500 block of Scotland Avenue. Police said all three who were injured went to the hospital. No further details of the shooting were immediately available.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grieving#Insurance#Cashapp
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for Unauthorized Entry and Drug Charges After an Off-Duty Officer Suspected an Intruder was In a Home

Louisiana Man Arrested for Unauthorized Entry and Drug Charges After an Off-Duty Officer Suspected an Intruder was In a Home. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 29, 2022, that deputies were dispatched to an address on Pete Road on Friday, August 26, 2022, in connection to an off-duty Jennings Police officer discovering a property with an open door and a probable intruder inside.
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB.com

3 hurt in shooting near Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge

Youth justice advocates speak out about future of juvenile offender placement. Youth justice advocates held a news conference Tuesday morning on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol. Crews start painting Superdome field for LSU-FSU Updated: 5 hours ago. The Caesars Superdome provided video of crews painting the turf for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
WDSU

Deputies find missing 15-year-old runaway

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a 15-year-old runaway who has been missing since Aug. 27. Officials have reported that the girl has been found safe and in good health. According to reports, Aubrey Parker left a friend's residence in Luling and...
LULING, LA
brproud.com

BRPD finds woman shot in vehicle on Glen Oaks Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 59-year-old woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle early Sunday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department says Rosalind Scott was shot around 1:34 a.m. in the 4700 block of Glen Oaks Drive. Police say Scott died at the scene. Anyone with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Violent weekend across Baton Rouge leaves 3 dead

Water emergency declared in Jackson, Miss. Officials say residents should boil their water for three minutes fully before using it to brush their teeth or cook food. LPSO searching for individuals allegedly involved in car burglaries. Updated: 1 hour ago. LPSO searching for individuals allegedly involved in car burglaries. Last...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge Buddhist leader center of civil suit after allegedly impregnating nun

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Buddhist leader in Baton Rouge is at the center of a civil suit after being accused of sexual misconduct and mismanagement. Members of the Tam Bao Temple alleged that Abbot Quyen Van Ho, whose religious name is Thich Dao Quang, has a number of times recruited women from Vietnam to Baton Rouge, only to become sexually inappropriate.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Authorites turn to public for answers in connection to fatal shooting of Terrebonne man and woman

GRAY, La. (WVUE) - Nearly two years after the murders of a Gray man and woman, authorities in Terrebonne are turning to the general public for clues. On Nov. 16, 2020, Janice Gardner was found shot to death by Terrebonne deputies in the hallway of a home on Linda Ann Ave. A man, Keith Stevenson, 44, of Gray, was also found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the home. Deputies say they later learned that night that two unknown gunmen forced their way into the residence, shooting Stevenson and Gardner.
GRAY, LA
theadvocate.com

Runaway juvenile taken into custody by Central police late Sunday

A runaway juvenile was taken into custody by Central police late Sunday, authorities said. An officer stopped a vehicle speeding 30 mph over the limit on Greenwell Springs Road shortly after midnight, the Central Police Department said in a Facebook post. After stopping the vehicle, the officer determined the driver...
CENTRAL, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy