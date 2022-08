Tasha Smith has landed a recurring role in a new comedy series. According to Deadline, the actress has joined the cast of the Survival Of The Thickest. Actor Tone Bell is set to play a starring role alongside the lead actress, comedian, and The Circle host, Michelle Buteau. The series is s based on Buteau’s book of the same name and was created by Buteau and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel. Survival of the Thickest centers on Mavis Beaumont, a Black, plus-size, and newly single (not by her choice!), played by Buteau herself. As she works to rebuild her styling career, she leans on...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 23 MINUTES AGO