wakg.com
First of Three New Convenience Centers Up and Running In Gretna
Pittsylvania County residents in the Climax Road area of Gretna now have a new convenience center to dispose of household garbage. The site at 8004 Climax Road has two open top boxes a compactor and recycling bins. This is the first of three projects the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors approved to improve trash service in the northern end of the county. The next project scheduled to open will be the site on Level Run Road in Long Island which is in the final stages of prep and is expected to go into operation in early September. The third and final convenience center project will be located on Meadow Ridge Court in Gretna. That project is the largest undertaking of the three and has an expected completion date of March 2023. More improvements could be on the way since the county as contracts with outside providers who bring in trash which helps offset costs for these upgrades.
WDBJ7.com
Rocky Mount DMV closing for renovations
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rocky Mount DMV location will be closed temporarily after regular business hours September 1 for an interior renovation. The center will be reopened September 15. During the Rocky Mount renovation, customers have service options. More than 50 services are available at dmvNOW.com. Customers who...
wfxrtv.com
Giles Co. elementary/middle school to operate virtually Tuesday after temperature, humidity issues
UPDATE 5:03 p.m.: According to Giles County Public Schools, Narrows Elementary/Middle School will hold a virtual learning day on Tuesday because of the high temperatures and high humidity within the building. This news comes after Narrows Elementary/Middle School and Narrows High School released students at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug....
wfxrtv.com
Four Botetourt Co. school bus routes canceled Tuesday
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — For the seventh time since students returned to class earlier this month, Botetourt County Public Schools announced that certain bus routes will not be running on Tuesday. According to the district, buses 27, 30, 55, and 57 have been canceled for Tuesday, Aug. 30.
WDBJ7.com
Safety risks come to light during joint meeting in Montgomery County
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A facility report from the school board dominated the first half of a joint meeting Monday night with the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors and Montgomery County School Board. “As far as I’m concerned, you put every child and staff member and every parent who walked...
pcpatriot.com
PCHS to be closed Wednesday
Pulaski County High School will be closed on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 to accommodate a large scale furniture installation at the school. This installation was originally planned for the summer break but shipping delays prevented the job from being completed on schedule. We apologize for any inconvenience that this might cause. This is not a virtual learning day.
chathamstartribune.com
New business breaks ground in Gretna
=Pittsylvania County officials and community leaders joined representatives from Tradesman Trucking to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new 22,500-square foot facility in the Gretna Industrial Park. A growing trucking and transit company that provides freight and other services, Tradesman Trucking is investing $4.5 million and creating 30 new jobs with...
wallstreetwindow.com
Project Imagine honors latest class of graduates in Danville, Virginia
Six teenagers were honored earlier this week for completing life skills training and goal-setting exercises through Project Imagine, a community violence intervention program that steers gang-prone kids off the streets and into completing school and becoming employed. Graduating from the program were Hayden Crane, Amarion Hairston, Jhymier Harper, Jayshawn King,...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville police services now in new headquarters
All Danville Police Department operations is now at its new location. This includes services rendered to the public. The temporary address is 2291 Memorial Drive. After turning into to the new police department headquarters, travel to the top of the road, and park in the public parking lot. For assistance with directions, call 434-799-6522.
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski revamping downtown traffic pattern during upcoming waterline upgrade
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Pulaski will begin a waterline replacement project this fall. During that project, the town is working to make some changes to the downtown area. “Now’s the time to do it, for sure, because we’ve had a lot of interest in the downtown,” Pulaski...
wfirnews.com
Troutville rest area on I-81 to reopen soon
SALEM – The Troutville Rest Area located on southbound Interstate 81 near mile marker 158 in Botetourt County is expected reopen by the end of September. The rest area has been closed since May for work on a $4.9 million project to extend the ramps at the facility and was originally expected to reopen before Labor Day.
WDBJ7.com
40 Years Ago: The Queen of Steam returns to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was 40 years ago this month that a Roanoke icon came home. In August 1982, the Norfolk and Western 611 rolled into Roanoke under her own power for the first time in 20 years. The Queen of Steam had been restored at the Norfolk Southern...
Overnight fire leads to temporary evacuation of Danville apartment building
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — First responders were called out to a fire at a Danville apartment building overnight, which heavily damaged one of the units. According to the Danville Fire Department, units responded to a report of a structure fire at 360 Seminole Trail just before midnight. When crews arrived at the scene, officials say […]
msn.com
Students fail to receive P-EBT benefits on time due to VDSS delay: LCS
According to the Virginia Department of Social Services, the release date for Summer P-EBT Benefits was set for Thursday, Aug. 25. All school-age children who attended a school approved to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision or were eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals during the 2021 - 2022 school year were expected to receive a one-time summer benefit of $391. According to VDSS, this funding was supposed to be deposited onto their previously issued P-EBT or SNAP EBT card.
WDBJ7.com
Sewage truck crash closes Bent Mountain Road in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Northbound lanes of Bent Mountain Road are still closed, with one southbound lane open after a crash in the area of the 8500 block. Tuesday afternoon, Roanoke County fire crews were called after a septic truck went over the embankment, between Moonlight and Strawberry Lanes, with two people on board. Both were taken to hospitals, one with critical injuries and one minor, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue.
WDBJ7.com
Demolition of former Ramada Inn underway in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s easy to see why the demolition crew calls the machine ‘the muncher.’. The heavy equipment is taking down the former Ramada Inn on Franklin Road one bite at a time. The city of Roanoke bought the property in April, and crews spent about...
wfxrtv.com
2 RCPS closed due to power outage; power restored to area impacted
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke County Public Schools announced that two of its schools are closed on Friday. William Byrd Middle School and William Byrd High School are closed Friday, Aug. 26 due to a power outage. According to the Appalachian Power outage map, there are 1,493 customers...
WBTM
No Injuries in Danville Apartment Fire
Danville Fire crews responded to a structure fire just before midnight Sunday. A 12-unit apartment building at 360 Seminole Drive was heavily involved when first responders showed up. Some fire fighters hurriedly evacuated residents will others took on the blaze. The apartment that the fire originated in sustained heavy damage thorough out, but Danville Fire Department was able to keep the fire mostly contained. Almost all of the occupants were able to return to their homes except for the original apartment and one adjacent to it that will require cleanup before occupancy can resume. No injuries were reported from this incident. The Danville Fire Department responded with six units and received assistance from the Danville Life Saving Crew and the Danville Police Department. The Danville Fire Marshalls’ office is handling the investigation of this incident.
WDBJ7.com
Woman dies after Roanoke house fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An elderly woman has died after being injured in a house fire in Roanoke. The woman’s name has not been released. The fire was August 23 in the 1500 block of Andrews Road NW. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the home, with one woman safely outside and another trapped inside. She was taken to a hospital, where she died from fire-related injuries. A dog also died.
WBTM
More Resurfacing Will Change Traffic Patterns This Week
As drivers make their way out to begin a new work week the City of Danville is encouraging motorists driving on east bound 58 coming into town from the west to pay attention as more resurfacing will be taking place this week. This new round of paving will tie into the stretch just recently completed and will begin around the city limits near Westover Drive continuing until just west of Vandola Road. At least one lane shall remain open, but it will cause delays and additional congestion. This portion of the project being completed by APAC-Atlantic Inc. Is slated to be finished by Friday weather permitting. The city is encouraging motorists to slow down, allow for more travel time, or consider an alternate route.
