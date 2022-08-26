Read full article on original website
Turtle Watch Wednesday
A Paradise Realty and Vacation Rentals partnered with Hurricane Hanks for the 4 th Annual “TURTLE WATCH WEDNESDAY”. This year we have added CabanUp as a sponsor.....they join our existing team of sponsors, Florida Underwater Sports, Harbor Lane Court Vacation Rentals, Mike Sales Entertainment, and The Sun Newspaper! The fundraiser will be held at 4:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 28 th 2022 at Hurricane Hanks located at 5346 Gulf Dr., Holmes Beach. This event is free and open to the public. However, we are offering a Special VIP Package, tickets (60 tickets are available) for 75.00 each. This will get you reserved seating inside Hurricane Hanks...a swag bag filled with goodies, as well as a FREE Drink ticket, Turtle Watch tee shirt, and coupons, etc. Please contact Barbara at 404-275-9422 for reservations...email: Snqqpy24@aol.com.
Boule Partnership Benefits Booker High School
Booker High School has a unique partnership with Gamma Xi Boule of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity, and hundreds of students have benefitted from this distinct collaboration. Through its foundation, the Gamma Xi Boule provides programs and services that help local students to develop the attitudes, skills, and aptitude to graduate from high school, post-secondary institutions, and to excel in the 21st Century workforce. The list of Boule services provided through the partnership with Booker High is extensive. Hundreds of students have gained essential knowledge or experience as participants in the Boule’s “Journey to Success” (JTS) youth development programs. Current JTS initiatives in which Booker students participate include student internships, career explorations, group mentoring, bi-monthly speaker’s program, preparation courses for SAT & ACT college entrance examinations, and college scholarship awards. This summer, the Boule added a new initiative: the Academically Interested Minds (AIM) pre-college summer residential program. Booker High seniors (Class of 2023) Bryson Boyce and Giovanni Roman added to Booker’s extensive list of “firsts” when they successfully completed the program. Both students received scholarships to attend AIM through generous contributions from the Gamma Xi Boule Foundation, and both students returned to Sarasota with college-level experiences and additional scholarships. The five-week residential AIM program at Kettering University-Flint, Michigan included college-level courses in calculus, physics, chemistry, computer programming and communications. The AIM summer experience also included field trips to global corporations. The AIM program recruits forty multicultural high school students with a 3.0 or better grade point average, and a desire to pursue a college degree in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, or business. Participants come from the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Giovanni and Bryson were awarded AIM scholarships in the amounts of $8,500 a year and $5,000 a year, respectively, for their outstanding participation in the 5-week program. The outstanding performances of the Booker High School students were hailed as “tremendously significant” by Dr. Rachel Shelley, proud principal of Booker High School. “Their success will certainly open the AIM program door for additional Sarasota area students.”
The September Epicurean Menu at Michaels on East
This Thursday kicks off the Napa Valley Epicurean menu at Michael's On East. The culinary team at Michael’s On East is challenged to create new dishes inspired by the world’s most exotic destinations each month. Be sure to experience ever-changing, palate-pleasing global cuisine with Michael's Epicurean Adventures. The three-course dinner menu is available Tuesday through Saturday evenings for $42.95 per person.
The Players Centre Announces New Team Members
New Director of Operations, AV Engineer and Interim Artistic Director join The Players’ team on cusp of 93rd season. With the retirement of longtime Director of Operations, Jolie Schroeder, The Players secured the experience and expertise of Jill Franxman. “We wouldn’t be where we are today without the unbelievable amount of care, effort, and joy Jolie has given The Players over her 26 years with us,” says The Players CEO William Skaggs, “and we look forward to Jolie enjoying our shows as an audience member during visits back to Sarasota.”
Barbecue and Ice Cream Fuel a Late Summer Win
If I had to pick my absolute perfect meal combination for these waning summer days, it would have to be barbecue and ice cream. We’re days away from pumpkin spice everything, fall menus, and (for our less fortunate pals up north) sweater weather. Why not soak up one last memorable summer experience while the weather is impossibly hot and soupy? And since I was seeking this specific Q-and-ice cream double down, I turned to State Street neighbors Brick’s Smoked Meats and Rise & Nye’s.
SRQ DAILY Aug 30, 2022
"Supporting and elevating the voices of women is a sacred task, and I hope that my work will enrich not only the Jewish community but the community at large." [The Dish] Barbecue and Ice Cream Fuel a Late Summer Win. Kevin Allen, kevin.allen@srqme.com. If I had to pick my absolute...
Visit Sarasota County, in Collaboration with the EDC of Sarasota County, Launches a New Series
Today, Visit Sarasota County (VSC), in collaboration with the Sarasota County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) launched “Careers on the Suncoast”, a national, week-long blog series to encourage relocation tourism to Sarasota County. It features new and innovative Sarasota County amenities, and profiles its residents by highlighting their careers and quality of life living in the community.
Education Foundation and Sarasota Military Academy Partner
Cadets at Sarasota Military Academy (SMA) found a new addition on campus when they arrived for the new school year—through a partnership with the Education Foundation of Sarasota County, a Student Success Center is open and staffed with two Student Success Coaches. At the Student Success Center on SMA’s campus, students will work one-on-one with a Student Success Coach to identify their purpose and interests and to map pathways for potential college, military, and career pursuits after high school. Individualized services that help cadets plan for their futures include workshops on paying for college, writing essays and resumes, and more.
