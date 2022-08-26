ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, KY

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Ky. Science Center bringing ‘Science in Play2Go’ exhibit to Campbell County Public Library Sept. 3

Kentucky Science Center is bringing its traveling early childhood experience to another Kentucky library. Science in Play2Go, a miniature version of Kentucky Science Center’s signature Science in Play exhibit, will open at the Cold Spring Branch of the Campbell County Public Library on Saturday, Sept. 3. Designed specifically for...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Road report: KYTC District 6 reports road work in region this week, beware of closings, delays

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 reports on work on the regions roadways this week — and advises motorists to be on the lookout for delays and closings. • Striping operations are in District 6 – Striping crews will be in Grant, Boone and Kenton counties starting Sunday night, August 28 to stripe I-75 both northbound and southbound. The mile-markers are 151 – 191.7 to the Brent Spence Bridge. Crews will work during nighttime hours, Sunday – Thursday, from 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Please avoid driving over fresh wet paint. Expect slow moving traffic in the mobile work zones.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Our Rich History: The Schaffer Family and the Music Program at Villa Madonna College/Thomas More

Part 60 of our series “Retrospect and Vista II: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021”. The early years of Villa Madonna College featured individual music classes offered by Sr. Marcella, George Higdon, and others. However, it was Robert “Bob” Schaffer (1921–2014) who was the heart and soul of the music program at Villa Madonna College/Thomas More College for over four decades, always of course with his wife Rita and their children in later years spearheading new academic initiatives. A Kentucky Post article captured the context of the influence of Bob Schaffer and his wife Rita on the VMC/TMC campus. The journalist shared how seeing Bob place his hands on the keyboard resulted in his face “seeming to glow with creativity.” She added how:
CINCINNATI, OH
Florence, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Attorney Paul Hill questions why KSP report on Gary Bressler’s death is given to troopers but not family

Not only do the wheels of justice grind slowly, but when a state law enforcement agency is itself in charge of investigating itself, do they grind at all?. This week is the 10th month anniversary of the death of Gary Bressler, 48, shot down in the driveway of his own home in rural Grant County on the early morning of Nov. 3, 2021. He was unemployed, suffering from depression, dealing with mental health issues — and apparently expendable.
GRANT COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Salyers Group unveils details of new North by Hotel Covington development, new project partners

Construction is currently underway for the much anticipated $26.5 million-plus development project, North by Hotel Covington (North). The exciting new addition to Covington is the result of the transformation of the former YMCA building, located at 19 E. Pike Street, and Gateway Bookstore at 614 Madison Avenue. The historic 72,000-square-foot...
COVINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Learning Grove, FamiliesFORWARD combine forces for greater impact on success of children, families

The journey to providing cradle-to-career educational support to all families in Southwestern Ohio and Northern Kentucky accelerated as two Cincinnati-area nonprofits announced they are merging. The boards of Learning Grove and FamiliesFORWARD voted to merge services at a joint board meeting on Aug. 22. Learning Grove has provided high-quality educational...
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

NKU’s Haile College of Business officially opens Verst Group Logistics Hub of Supply Chain Excellence

Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring NKU administrators and officials from Verst Group Logistics, the Haile College of Business at Northern Kentucky University officially opened the Verst Group Logistics Hub of Supply Chain Excellence. The hub, founded through the partnership and generosity of Paul Verst and Verst Group Logistics, will be...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Florence Christian Church school supply drive uses unique model to ease burden for struggling families

Florence Christian Church is collecting funds through the end of August for their annual School Supply Drive. Each year, the church collects donations to purchase discounted school supplies to donate to the 36 elementary, middle and high schools throughout Boone County. There are many barriers to education for children suffering...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Our Rich History: The Littlest Church, Monte Casino Chapel, and how it was moved to Thomas More

Part 59 of Our Series: “Retrospect and Vista II: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021”. Originally written in 2017 by Judy Crist, executive director of communications, updated in 2022. This article first appeared in a 50th anniversary year (2018) article commemorating the move to the suburbs in 1968. Villa Madonna College (1921-1968) became Thomas More College, and the Monte Casino Chapel was one of its early symbols. The article was featured in the spring 2018 issue of MOREOVER.
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

