wlrn.org
United Teachers of Dade president chosen as Crist's running mate
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist on Saturday formally announced Karla Hernandez-Mats, the teachers union president in Florida’s largest school district, as his running mate in the November election. Crist described the Miami native and daughter of Honduran immigrants as “caring, loving, empathetic, compassionate.”. “That's what we don't have...
click orlando
Crist vs. DeSantis: What you need to know about the Florida governor’s race
ORLANDO, Fla. – The race for Florida governor is off and running. Incumbent Republican Ron DeSantis faces ex-governor and Democrat Rep. Charlie Crist. There is also a Libertarian candidate, Herbert Roos, two no-party-affiliate candidates who will be on the ballot this November and three write-in candidates. Ask the pundits,...
WESH
WATCH: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Suwannee County Tuesday afternoon. Deputy Secretary of Commerce, Laura DiBella joined DeSantis along with Suwannee County commissioners. He presented a $1.9 million check to Suwannee County to expand water distribution along with infrastructure and treatment facilities. "We...
wlrn.org
With new members sworn in, majority of Broward School Board is now DeSantis appointees
The majority of the Broward County School Board is now made up of officials appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis — not by people elected by voters. Four new board members were sworn into office at the K.C. Wright Administration Building on Tuesday, promising “real and effective change” in the district that’s still grappling with the repercussions of the 2018 Parkland shooting.
Deerfield News
GOVERNOR HAS REMOVED A DULY ELECTED STATE ATTORNEY AND 4 BROWARD SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS IS SHERIFF TONY NEXT
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach,Fl-Governor Ron DeSantis has removed five elected officials from their positions this year. A Florida state attorney and four Broward County school board members. Florida Bulldog is questioning if Sheriff Tony is next and raises some valid questions. Florida Bulldog uncovered that Sheriff Tony shot and killed a...
alachuachronicle.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Mark Glass as Commissioner of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — On Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the approval of Mark Glass as Commissioner of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE). Glass has been serving as the Acting Commissioner since May 1, 2022. “As Acting Commissioner, Mark has led the brave men and women of the...
Parents ask federal judge to block Florida schools from carrying out 'Don't Say Gay' law
The group on Friday asked for a hearing in their pursuit of a preliminary injunction.
floridapolitics.com
Broward County School Board candidate warns against voting for runoff rival, suspended incumbent
Donna Korn, suspended incumbent Board member, received the most votes for the seat in Tuesday's Primary Election but now faces a runoff. In the wake of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of four sitting Broward County School Board members last week, the runoff rival of a suspended Board member urged voters to support the certainty that he represents.
wlrn.org
There were few takers for Florida's college and university viewpoint diversity survey, results show
Results are in from the state's first survey of viewpoint diversity on public university campuses but there's little that may be gleaned from it. Fewer than 10% of faculty and staff at Florida’s 12 public universities who received the viewpoint diversity survey earlier this year, responded to it. The figure was 2.4% for students. The low response rate, coupled with problems in how the survey was put together and distributed, is problematic for parsing out what the responses mean.
Poll Shows One Out of Four Floridians Have Ignored Hurricane Evacuation Orders
Travelers Insurance released a survey last week which shows that around one out of four Floridians has ignored hurricane evacuation orders. The poll showed that 24 percent of Florida residents have ignored an evacuation order in the past. Despite that, almost three-quarters of Florida residents–73 percent–strongly agree to being aware...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Rosalind Osgood
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The grand jury report that blasted the Broward County School Board recommended five board members be suspended. Four were, though one is no longer on the board. Rosalind Osgood, who was the chair, resigned last year to run for state senate. She was elected in...
‘Objectionable odors,’ fly in juice maker, rodent droppings on cans: 8 South Florida restaurants forced to close
The state ordered eight South Florida restaurants to temporarily close last week after inspectors found violations including “objectionable odors,” rodent droppings, and live flies on clean cutting boards, a knife handle and napkins. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
wlrn.org
Florida's ‘tool time’ tax holiday to kick off during Labor Day
Florida’s first “tool time” sales-tax holiday on tools and other home-repair and construction items will kick off during the Labor Day weekend. The seven-day holiday, which was part of a wide-ranging tax bill passed this year, will allow shoppers to avoid paying sales taxes on numerous home-repair and construction items from Saturday through Sept. 9.
Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announces $500,000,000 from county's 2023 budget will be used to tackle housing crisis
MIAMI – Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced on Monday that $500,000,000 from the county's 2023 budget will be used to tackle the housing crisis. The money will be invested into housing programs. One of them, the "HOMES Plan."H - O - M - E - S, it's now an acronym for a new plan geared towards helping thousands of people in Miami-Dade County."It's just going to be like a little relief for everybody. Because right now everybody is in the same boat," says Gema Londono, a renter.'H' is for housing preservation."We're working to preserve existing and affordable housing and to help...
Installing rooftop solar panels can get your home insurance canceled
As electric bills surge and the federal government offers generous tax incentives for renewable energy investments, more and more Florida homeowners are seriously considering rooftop solar systems. But in calculating system costs vs. electric bill savings, many would-be solar owners are neglecting to consider how a solar system will affect their home insurance bill — or how difficult it might ...
Miami New Times
Amid Housing Crisis, Miami-Dade County Commission Eyes Legalizing Side-Unit Rentals
Stroll up to a single-family home in Miami with an extra driveway or take a quick search through Craigslist and it won't take you long to find a guesthouse, efficiency, or other side unit available for rent on a residential lot. For years, these so-called "accessory dwelling units (ADUs)" have...
New limits on medical marijuana kick in for Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Starting Monday, medical marijuana patients throughout Florida now have new limits controlling how much medicine they can be prescribed. It’s part of a new emergency rule adopted by the Florida Office of Medical Marijuana Use, and advocates are worried the limits will drive more patients back to the black market.
Click10.com
‘I have open eyes’: Republican appointees take Broward school board seats after suspensions
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – After a state grand jury recommended the suspension of four Broward County School Board members, Gov. Ron DeSantis tasked four Republican men with replacing the four women, but only one will stay until after the 2024 election. The other three will be replaced after the November election.
fau.edu
Rent Growth Slowing in Two Florida Metros but Still a Problem in U.S.
Two Florida markets hampered by dramatic rent increases over the past year finally appear to be getting relief, but much of the nation remains in the cross hairs of a crisis, according to the latest monthly analysis by researchers at Florida Atlantic University and two other schools. In July, Fort...
WSVN-TV
Report: Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez expects to be charged in corruption probe
MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade commissioner is reportedly preparing to face a criminal charge. The Miami Herald on Sunday reported that, according to its sources, Commissioner Joe Martinez has told his confidants he expects to face at least one charge in a matter of days. According to the Herald, the...
