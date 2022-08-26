Packers Chiefs Football

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Cohen Sakamoto hadn't allowed a run in the entire Little League World Series. But in the fourth inning of a Little League World Series semifinal Saturday, a run was in and there was a baserunner on second with just one out. Cohen wasn't worried. He struck out the next two batters and Hawaii was cruising again, on its way to a 5-1 win over Tennessee and a spot Sunday in the LLWS championship. ...

