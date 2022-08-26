ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamespot

Avatar: Generations

Gamespot

Diablo Immortal Season 4 Update Will Tease Game's First "Major" Update

Diablo Immortal's Season 4 update will arrive on September 1, bringing with it a new Zakarum-themed battle pass, Helliquary boss, two-limited time events, and a tease about what's next for Blizzard's free-to-play mobile ARPG. As outlined in a new blog post, one of those events, the Mists of Cyrangar, will...
Gamespot

Dream Hacker

Gamespot

Immortality Review - A Most Unusual Camera

There's a moment in movies where a restless, investigative protagonist falls down a proverbial rabbit hole and unveils a startling truth, reframing everything they thought they knew. The allure of Immortality, much like other games from Sam Barlow and Half Mermaid, is that it casts the player in this exciting role and builds to its ultimate unveiling. It's borderline impenetrable at times, as both the basic A to B plot and its greater themes are much more opaque than the team's prior puzzles. And yet, it's not really worse off for it. Despite--and sometimes because of--the dizzying effect of falling down the rabbit hole, Immortality becomes another standout narrative. It's similar to its predecessors, Telling Lies and Her Story, in some key ways, but more thought-provoking, too, and certainly more unnerving than you'll be prepared for.
Gamespot

The Complete LAST OF US Timeline Explained

Within the space of 2 and a bit games, and a tie-in comic, The Last of Us franchise covers quite a lot of ground. From its heartbreaking opening moments all the way through to Part 2’s epic tale of revenge, there’s a huge amount of twists and turns across its extensive timeline that spans well over 25 years.
Gamespot

Ash Ketchum Is Playable For The First Time In A Pokemon Game In Masters EX

As part of Pokemon Master EX's third anniversary, players can now obtain and play as anime protagonist Ash, for the first time in any Pokemon title. The anniversary celebration includes other events and the announcement of other sync pairs. As previously teased, Ash and Pikachu can battle together as a...
Gamespot

EmagineWorld

Gamespot

Midnight Report

Gamespot

Xbox Game Pass Friends And Family Branding Seemingly Discovered Online

Branding for the Xbox Game Pass family subscription plan has seemingly leaked, showing off the potential logo for Microsoft's subscription service. It's nothing revolutionary in the graphic design department that Twitter user Aggiornamenti Lumia, but it does suggest that Microsoft's approach to allowing users to share their subscription won't be limited to just their family members.
Gamespot

Netflix Lands Hunter X Hunter, Berserk, And More Classic Anime

Netflix has has teamed up with Nippon TV again for a new licensing deal, that will add 13 anime series from the Japanese network to the streaming platform's library. The new additions include a number of cult-classic anime series with high episode counts, so there'll be plenty of binging available as these licensed series roll out.
Gamespot

Obedient Servant

Gamespot

New PS5 Model Spotted In Australia | GameSpot News

New PS5 console models have launched in Australia, and similar to previous PlayStation iterations of the past, they bear new model numbers. These new editions--the CFI-1202B digital console and the CFI-1202A disc console--don't have any cosmetic changes but are lighter than the previous builds. In other Sony news, PlayStation has...
Gamespot

Big Chungus Might Be Headed To MultiVersus

MultiVersus has no shortage of big-name stars in its roster, but the next character coming to the Smash-like brawler could be its biggest yet. As spotted in a European Union trademark filing that was shared on Twitter by Andrew Marmo, it looks like Big Chungus is headed to MultiVersus. If...
Gamespot

The King Of Fighters XV Director Says SNK And Capcom "Interested" In Reviving Crossover Franchise

One of the top directors for The King Of Fighters XV has confirmed that both SNK and Capcom are "interested" in reviving the SNK vs Capcom crossover franchise. Speaking with Video Games Chronicle, SNK producer and KOFXV director Yasuyuki Oda answered a question about returning to the Capcom and SNK collaboration by saying both parties are "interested in making [it] a reality," with a poster given out at Evo 2022 playing a role in confirming fans' desire for the game's return.
