Asheville – The Buncombe County Commissioners, through commentary, an official letter to the state, and a lawsuit, made it clear that they do not want Mission Hospital to be awarded the certificate of need the state has made available for a new 67-bed acute care facility. (See sidebar.) So, it was not surprising to see that the commissioners were not only going to give Mission’s nurses a chance to speak at their meeting, but they were not going to provide any clues for the opposing side to prepare a counternarrative for public comment. Instead, the staff report included the agenda item “Mission Hospital Nurses,” which stated only that, “Commissioners Newman, Beach-Ferrara, and Sloan requested that this item be added to the agenda.”

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO