Henderson, NC

BlueDevilCountry

Duke recruiting prospect transfers to NC school

Five-star small forward Trentyn Flowers just cut his drive to Durham in half. While that may not be the reason for announcing his transfer from Rosedale Christian Academy in Maryland on Monday night to Combine Academy in Lincolnton, N.C., it shouldn't hurt Duke basketball's chances to land him ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Electric recruit doing homework on Blue Devils

Richmond Heights High School (Ohio) shooting guard Dorian Jones is hoping to receive interest from the Duke basketball recruiters, according to his recent chat with Travis Branham of 247Sports. But it doesn't end there. No, after Branham asked Jones to name one school he'd like to hear ...
DURHAM, NC
carolinablitz.com

North Carolina A&T vs North Carolina Central: HBCU Showdown in a Changing College Sports Landscape

Labor Day Weekend is always one of the most exciting times of the year as college football kicks off, and this year’s opening weekend slate is full of exciting matchups. Saturday September 3rd, the Aggies of North Carolina A&T take on the Eagles of North Carolina Central. This game is one of the fiercest rivalries in HBCU football as the two teams are only separated by 51 miles on the I85/I40 corridor. This year’s game is in Charlotte and should bring a lot of energy to the city.
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

93rd matchup between NC Central, NC A&T shaping to be best yet, Trei Oliver says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – This will be the 93rd meeting between the North Carolina Central Eagles and North Carolina A&T Aggies and it’s shaping up to be one of the best ever. CBS 17 caught up with N.C. Central head football coach Trei Oliver to help break down the matchup with North Carolina A&T, his players and what this opportunity means to the schools.
DURHAM, NC
packinsider.com

4-Star Small Forward Dennis Parker Schedules Official Visit to NC State

4-Star 2023 Small Forward Dennis Parker (6’6″175) has scheduled an Official Visit to NC State on September 3rd, according to Joe Tipton of ON3. Parker will also be taking an Official to Oklahoma State this weekend, and took one to Georgetown this past weekend (8/26). Parker also holds...
RALEIGH, NC
Scarlet Nation

Drake Powell Discusse His Official Visit To Carolina

**************************************************************************************. Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!. ***************************************************************************************. High school basketball recruits were able to begin taking official visits for the 2022-23 recruiting calendar a few weeks back when August rolled around. The North Carolina program hosted its first official visitor Tuesday....
CHARLOTTE, NC
MSNBC

The racism on display at Brigham Young Friday fits a historical pattern

Over the weekend, the spotlight was on NCAA women’s volleyball, for the worst possible reasons. Duke University sophomore Rachel Richardson was playing at a tournament in the Brigham Young University field house when things turned ugly. As Richardson said in a statement on Sunday, she and the other Black Duke players were “targeted and racially heckled throughout the entirety of the match."
PROVO, UT
cbs17

Power restored at 3 busy intersections in Chapel Hill, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill Police were asking motorists to treat several “busy” city intersections as four-way stops until crews could restore power Monday afternoon. As of 2 p.m., about an hour after the outage was reported, police confirm all three locations are back to...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
whqr.org

Rising natural gas prices push up Duke Energy electric rates in NC

Higher fuel costs and new renewable energy programs are pushing up rates for Duke Energy customers in most of western and central North Carolina. Residential rates will increase 9.5% on Sept. 1 at Duke Energy Carolinas, which includes Charlotte, Durham, Winston-Salem and Greensboro. That's $10.10 a month for a typical customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity, pushing the typical bill to $116.33, according to the utility company.
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

First day of school: North Carolina students return to classrooms

Where has the summer gone? Hundreds of thousands of students return to traditional calendar schools Monday in districts across North Carolina. Wake County is the largest district in the state, serving 159,000 students and operating 198 schools. Two new schools are opening this year, Apex Friendship Elementary and Barton's Pond Elementary on Strickland Road in Raleigh. The carpool line opens at 8:45 a.m., and school starts at 9:15 a.m.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

DPS cafeteria employees participate in taste testing

DURHAM, N.C. — School food can be a hit or miss, but one North Carolina school district is doing what they can to ensure it's enjoyable. Durham Public Schools holds multiple taste testing sessions for new school food. Durham schools strive to make food representing more cultures. DPS cafeteria...
DURHAM, NC

