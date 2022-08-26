Read full article on original website
NC Central coach marks health of offensive line before Duke’s Mayo Classic
NC Central coach Trei Oliver sees a healthy offensive line as the key to his team's success beginning with the Duke's Mayo Classic. The post NC Central coach marks health of offensive line before Duke’s Mayo Classic appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Duke recruiting prospect transfers to NC school
Five-star small forward Trentyn Flowers just cut his drive to Durham in half. While that may not be the reason for announcing his transfer from Rosedale Christian Academy in Maryland on Monday night to Combine Academy in Lincolnton, N.C., it shouldn't hurt Duke basketball's chances to land him ...
Electric recruit doing homework on Blue Devils
Richmond Heights High School (Ohio) shooting guard Dorian Jones is hoping to receive interest from the Duke basketball recruiters, according to his recent chat with Travis Branham of 247Sports. But it doesn't end there. No, after Branham asked Jones to name one school he'd like to hear ...
carolinablitz.com
North Carolina A&T vs North Carolina Central: HBCU Showdown in a Changing College Sports Landscape
Labor Day Weekend is always one of the most exciting times of the year as college football kicks off, and this year’s opening weekend slate is full of exciting matchups. Saturday September 3rd, the Aggies of North Carolina A&T take on the Eagles of North Carolina Central. This game is one of the fiercest rivalries in HBCU football as the two teams are only separated by 51 miles on the I85/I40 corridor. This year’s game is in Charlotte and should bring a lot of energy to the city.
cbs17
93rd matchup between NC Central, NC A&T shaping to be best yet, Trei Oliver says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – This will be the 93rd meeting between the North Carolina Central Eagles and North Carolina A&T Aggies and it’s shaping up to be one of the best ever. CBS 17 caught up with N.C. Central head football coach Trei Oliver to help break down the matchup with North Carolina A&T, his players and what this opportunity means to the schools.
Raleigh native Ari Chambers turns her love for women's sports into new WNBA basketball
A new WNBA Wilson basketball design shines a bright light on the city of Raleigh. It’s because of Raleigh native Ari Chambers, now a well-known WNBA host and successful business woman. The effort is part of Chambers' mission to boost women’s sports as well as her own hometown.
packinsider.com
4-Star Small Forward Dennis Parker Schedules Official Visit to NC State
4-Star 2023 Small Forward Dennis Parker (6’6″175) has scheduled an Official Visit to NC State on September 3rd, according to Joe Tipton of ON3. Parker will also be taking an Official to Oklahoma State this weekend, and took one to Georgetown this past weekend (8/26). Parker also holds...
247Sports
UNC basketball picked No. 1 by college basketball coaches in anonymous poll
Caesar’s Sportsbook has Gonzaga and Houston as co-favorites to win the national championship in 2023. But college basketball coaches interviewed by CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander apparently disagreed, with North Carolina landing the highest percentage of No. 1 votes. In the first part of CBS Sports’...
Scarlet Nation
Drake Powell Discusse His Official Visit To Carolina
**************************************************************************************. Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!. ***************************************************************************************. High school basketball recruits were able to begin taking official visits for the 2022-23 recruiting calendar a few weeks back when August rolled around. The North Carolina program hosted its first official visitor Tuesday....
MSNBC
The racism on display at Brigham Young Friday fits a historical pattern
Over the weekend, the spotlight was on NCAA women’s volleyball, for the worst possible reasons. Duke University sophomore Rachel Richardson was playing at a tournament in the Brigham Young University field house when things turned ugly. As Richardson said in a statement on Sunday, she and the other Black Duke players were “targeted and racially heckled throughout the entirety of the match."
cbs17
UNC students and Orange County deputies prepare Ramses for kickoff game
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — An anonymous call led Orange County deputies helping UNC students prepare the school’s mascot for a football game. On Saturday, Orange County deputies responded to an anonymous call that some fraternity brothers were stealing Ramses, UNC-Chapel Hill’s mascot. After finding out that...
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Back to School, Chapel Hill Murder, UNC Football
In today’s news: CHCCS and OCS students head back to school, Chapel Hill Police make an arrest in a murder case, and UNC football wins.
cbs17
Couple donates land for Durham ATV club to build trails, help keep riders off streets
ROUGEMONT, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham ATV Club is preparing to build new trails for ATV and dirt bike riders with the help of a donation of land from a couple in Rougemont, North Carolina. Jamal Lewis is president of the Southern Soul ATV Club, a group of ATV...
WRAL
Elementary student goes missing on first day of classes in Rocky Mount
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Elementary student goes missing on first day of classes in Rocky Mount. A Rocky Mount family says they're still recovering from their panic after their...
cbs17
Power restored at 3 busy intersections in Chapel Hill, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill Police were asking motorists to treat several “busy” city intersections as four-way stops until crews could restore power Monday afternoon. As of 2 p.m., about an hour after the outage was reported, police confirm all three locations are back to...
whqr.org
Rising natural gas prices push up Duke Energy electric rates in NC
Higher fuel costs and new renewable energy programs are pushing up rates for Duke Energy customers in most of western and central North Carolina. Residential rates will increase 9.5% on Sept. 1 at Duke Energy Carolinas, which includes Charlotte, Durham, Winston-Salem and Greensboro. That's $10.10 a month for a typical customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity, pushing the typical bill to $116.33, according to the utility company.
First day of school: North Carolina students return to classrooms
Where has the summer gone? Hundreds of thousands of students return to traditional calendar schools Monday in districts across North Carolina. Wake County is the largest district in the state, serving 159,000 students and operating 198 schools. Two new schools are opening this year, Apex Friendship Elementary and Barton's Pond Elementary on Strickland Road in Raleigh. The carpool line opens at 8:45 a.m., and school starts at 9:15 a.m.
spectrumlocalnews.com
DPS cafeteria employees participate in taste testing
DURHAM, N.C. — School food can be a hit or miss, but one North Carolina school district is doing what they can to ensure it's enjoyable. Durham Public Schools holds multiple taste testing sessions for new school food. Durham schools strive to make food representing more cultures. DPS cafeteria...
cbs17
Cary mother spotted at sweepstakes for six hours, just before she was arrested for daughters’ deaths
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Before Launice Battle was arrested on murder charges in connection with the deaths of her two daughters, several people told CBS 17 she was spotted at a local sweepstakes. Even though her grandmother told CBS 17 the family hadn’t seen Battle for two weeks, people...
How much illegally passing a school bus will cost you in NC
In 2020, NCDOT reported 398 crashes involving school buses.
