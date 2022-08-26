Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the appointment of Bradley L. Cobb to the 3rd Circuit Court of Wayne County. “I am proud to appoint Bradley Cobb to the bench in Wayne County,” said Whitmer. “A long-time attorney with a range of experience, I am confident that Bradley will uphold the rule of law and serve the people of Michigan admirably.”

