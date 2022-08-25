ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Belmont Men's Soccer secures first win in season home opener

Kicking off its season at E.S. Rose Park, the Belmont men’s soccer team secured a 2-0 shutout victory in a collective performance against the University of Southern Indiana Thursday night. In a tight match within the first minutes, Belmont was able to succeed by staying compact and well-organized on...
NASHVILLE, TN

