Munising, MI

Munising Topples Rudyard in Season Opener

By Tyler Driesenga
 5 days ago
RUDYARD – Munising and Rudyard finished first and second in the Great Lakes Eight Conference – East standings in 2021, with Munising claiming the conference crown.

The Mustangs showed it’s going to be tough to wrestle that crown away from them this fall with a 34-7 win over Rudyard in the season opener.

Munising will take on another team hoping to compete at the top of the conference next week in Newberry.

Newberry was tied with Rudyard and Pickford for second place in the conference last year.

The Indians started their season with a 58-0 win over Brimley Thursday night. Munising and Newberry will play at Munising on Sept. 2.

Rudyard will look for its first win when the Bulldogs travel to Rapid River on Sept. 2.

