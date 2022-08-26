Week 2 high school football scores: Latest Friday results from the Central Section
Week 2 of high school football started in the Fresno area on Thursday that includes Dwayne Wright making his head coaching debut for Roosevelt High.
The Rough Riders faced Reedley at Sunnyside Stadium on Thursday.
Here are the running scores for Week 1 in the Central Section.
Friday, Aug. 26
Nonleague
San Joaquin Memorial 23, Central 21
Chowchilla 13, Fresno 12
Lemoore 56, Washington Union 35
Strathmore 46, Hanford West 20
Central Valley Christian 44, Mt. Whitney 0
Kennedy 28, Stockdale 7
Kerman 28, Torres 21
San Luis Obispo 27, Caruthers 7
Bishop 57, Yosemite 0
Coalinga 39, Templeton 15
Fresno Christian 47, Vasquez 0
North 37, Atascadero 14
St. Joseph 38, Bakersfield Christian 7
Cabrillo 13, Nipomo 6
Golden Valley-Bakersfield 28, East Bakersfield 7
Centennial 39, Arroyo Grande 7
Lompoc 54, Pioneer Valley 7
Exeter 7, Woodlake 6
Granite Hills 34, Parlier 22
Delano 37, West 7
Bullard 53, Tulare Western 7
Tulare Union 43, El Diamante 29
Shafter 20, Arvin 19
Fowler 42, Firebaugh 6
Taft 48, Foothill 18
Frontier 27, Bakersfield 24
Dinuba 19, Golden West 6
Tehachapi 42, Highland 7
Kingsburg 49, Sunnyside 9
Madera 40, Selma 35
Mission Oak 35, Immanuel 3
Monache 39, Chavez 20
Avenal 24, Orosi 21
Liberty-Bakersfield 35, Ridgeview 0
Clovis 14, Sanger 7
Sierra Pacific 32, Hoover 13
Riverdale 22, Orange Cove 18
McFarland 7, Tranquillity 6
Sierra 37, Kern Valley-Lake Isabella 28
Alpaugh at Trona
Intersectional
Buchanan 41, Escalon 40, OT
Clovis East 52, Atwater 21
Clovis West 48, Turlock 0
Hanford 66, Buhach Colony-Atwater 21
Garces 41, Paraclete-Lancaster 7
San Marcos 28, Santa Maria 7
Santa Barbara 35, Righetti 14
Golden Valley-Merced 14, Madera South 7
Stone Ridge Christian-Merced 20, Garza 18
Summerville 34, Dos Palos 28
Morro Bay 41, Carpinteria 7
Mariposa County 21, Minarets 6
Saturday, Aug. 27
Intersectional
Big Bear at Rosamond, late
Lindsay at California City, late
Thursday, Aug. 25
Nonleague
Clovis North 17, Redwood 16
Reedley 26, Roosevelt 16
Liberty-Madera Ranchos 47, Sanger West 7
McLane 20, Mendota 14
Porterville 49, South 0
Mira Monte 12, Boron 8
