Week 2 high school football scores: Latest Friday results from the Central Section

Week 2 of high school football started in the Fresno area on Thursday that includes Dwayne Wright making his head coaching debut for Roosevelt High.

The Rough Riders faced Reedley at Sunnyside Stadium on Thursday.

Here are the running scores for Week 1 in the Central Section.

Friday, Aug. 26

Nonleague

San Joaquin Memorial 23, Central 21

Chowchilla 13, Fresno 12

Lemoore 56, Washington Union 35

Strathmore 46, Hanford West 20

Central Valley Christian 44, Mt. Whitney 0

Kennedy 28, Stockdale 7

Kerman 28, Torres 21

San Luis Obispo 27, Caruthers 7

Bishop 57, Yosemite 0

Coalinga 39, Templeton 15

Fresno Christian 47, Vasquez 0

North 37, Atascadero 14

St. Joseph 38, Bakersfield Christian 7

Cabrillo 13, Nipomo 6

Golden Valley-Bakersfield 28, East Bakersfield 7

Centennial 39, Arroyo Grande 7

Lompoc 54, Pioneer Valley 7

Exeter 7, Woodlake 6

Granite Hills 34, Parlier 22

Delano 37, West 7

Bullard 53, Tulare Western 7

Tulare Union 43, El Diamante 29

Shafter 20, Arvin 19

Fowler 42, Firebaugh 6

Taft 48, Foothill 18

Frontier 27, Bakersfield 24

Dinuba 19, Golden West 6

Tehachapi 42, Highland 7

Kingsburg 49, Sunnyside 9

Madera 40, Selma 35

Mission Oak 35, Immanuel 3

Monache 39, Chavez 20

Avenal 24, Orosi 21

Liberty-Bakersfield 35, Ridgeview 0

Clovis 14, Sanger 7

Sierra Pacific 32, Hoover 13

Riverdale 22, Orange Cove 18

McFarland 7, Tranquillity 6

Sierra 37, Kern Valley-Lake Isabella 28

Alpaugh at Trona

Intersectional

Buchanan 41, Escalon 40, OT

Clovis East 52, Atwater 21

Clovis West 48, Turlock 0

Hanford 66, Buhach Colony-Atwater 21

Garces 41, Paraclete-Lancaster 7

San Marcos 28, Santa Maria 7

Santa Barbara 35, Righetti 14

Golden Valley-Merced 14, Madera South 7

Stone Ridge Christian-Merced 20, Garza 18

Summerville 34, Dos Palos 28

Morro Bay 41, Carpinteria 7

Mariposa County 21, Minarets 6

Saturday, Aug. 27

Intersectional

Big Bear at Rosamond, late

Lindsay at California City, late

Former Fresno State standout Dwayne Wright made his head coaching debut at Roosevelt High on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. ANTHONY GALAVIZ/agalaviz@fresnobee.com

Former Fresno State star Dwayne Wright (left) made his head coaching debut at Roosevelt High on Thursday with the Rough Riders opening the 2022 season against Reedley. Wright played at Fresno State from 2003-06 and spent a season in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills. Anthony Galaviz/The Fresno Bee

Reedley running back Zach Lampa scores a rushing touchdown in the Pirates’ 26-16 victory over Roosevelt at Sunnyside Stadium in Fresno on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. ANTHONY GALAVIZ/agalaviz@fresnobee.com

Thursday, Aug. 25

Nonleague

Clovis North 17, Redwood 16

Reedley 26, Roosevelt 16

Liberty-Madera Ranchos 47, Sanger West 7

McLane 20, Mendota 14

Porterville 49, South 0

Mira Monte 12, Boron 8