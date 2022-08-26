Read full article on original website
8BitDo's Latest Switch Controller Looks To Be A Real Pro Controller Rival
8BitDo has announced three new versions of its Ultimate Wired Controller aimed at Nintendo Switch and PC gamers. The controllers match the designs of the previously released models for Xbox, which are very good indeed. 8BitDo is also including charging docks with the two wireless models of these controllers--a first for the heralded third-party controller manufacturer.
Back 4 Blood – “Children of the Worm” Launch Trailer
Ready for a new Act? Children of the Worm has 6 brand-new chapters along with a new Cleaner, 8 exclusive character skins, 12 exclusive weapon skins, new weapons, accessories, and cards.
Splatoon 3 Preorder Deal Drops Price To $49 (Exclusive)
The wait is almost over--Splatoon 3 is set to release for Nintendo Switch on September 9. If you know you’ll be picking up a copy on day one, consider checking out this new preorder deal from SuperShop that lets you snag the game for just $49 when using promo code GSNSPTN.
Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch OLED Still Available At Amazon, Walmart, And More
The Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition is still available at multiple major retailers. The console launched on Friday, and it's the first special-edition Switch OLED Nintendo has made. It's a bit surprising that the console has remained in stock at most major retailers through the weekend, but we'd still recommend ordering ASAP if you're interested. There's no telling when it will sell out across the board, and it's unclear if Nintendo will continue to manufacture the console throughout the holiday season.
New PS5 Console Revision Spotted In Australia
New PS5 console models have launched in Australia, and similar to previous PlayStation iterations of the pat, they bear new model numbers. These new editions--the CFI-1202B digital console and the CFI-1202A disc console--don't have any outward changes but internally they are lighter. As spotted by Press Start, the Disc PS5...
New Splatoon 3 Switch Cases Up For Preorder
Splatoon 3’s release date is right around the corner, and it’s bringing a bunch of cool Switch cases with it. The Hori Vault Case and Hori Adventure Pack are arriving a few weeks after the official launch of Splatoon 3--but preorders are now live for the sleek accessories. If you’re looking for a cool way to safely transport your Switch, be sure to check out the two products below and reserve your own while they’re still available.
Diablo Immortal Season 4 Update Will Tease Game's First "Major" Update
Diablo Immortal's Season 4 update will arrive on September 1, bringing with it a new Zakarum-themed battle pass, Helliquary boss, two-limited time events, and a tease about what's next for Blizzard's free-to-play mobile ARPG. As outlined in a new blog post, one of those events, the Mists of Cyrangar, will...
Facebook Gaming App Will Shut Down Soon
The Facebook Gaming app on iOS and Android devices will be shutting down on October 28. However, that doesn't mean the Facebook Gaming feature is going offline. It will still be available for users, but now only in the Facebook app's Gaming section. Facebook Gaming tried to become a Twitch...
Xbox Game Pass Friends And Family Branding Seemingly Discovered Online
Branding for the Xbox Game Pass family subscription plan has seemingly leaked, showing off the potential logo for Microsoft's subscription service. It's nothing revolutionary in the graphic design department that Twitter user Aggiornamenti Lumia, but it does suggest that Microsoft's approach to allowing users to share their subscription won't be limited to just their family members.
Logitech's Gaming Handheld Leaks, Looks Like A Switch
PC gaming giant Logitech and Tencent Games are working together on a new cloud gaming device, and now supposed images of the portable machine have leaked for the first time. Images posted on social media, some of which have since been removed due to copyright claims, show a white handheld device that looks like a Nintendo Switch, both for its form factor and UI.
Island Cities - Jigsaw Puzzle
Island Cities - Jigsaw Puzzle
The Monster Under Your Skin
The Monster Under Your Skin
Best PS5 Controllers Available Now
The DualSense is undoubtedly the best PS5 controller and arguably Sony's coolest controller to date. So right out of the box, you already have the best controller for PlayStation 5. It's not a bad idea to have an extra DualSense or two around, especially since it's now available in six different color schemes. That said, there are other controller options beyond the DualSense that you should consider. Third-party PS5 controller options are slim when it comes to actually playing PS5 games, but third-party retailer Scuf Gaming has released a really nice premium option, the Scuf Reflex. Also, some of the best PS4 controllers are directly compatible with Sony's next-gen console, while others can be used with backwards compatible PS4 games on PS5. We've rounded up the best PS5 controllers right now. And with Sony reportedly set to reveal its own Pro-style controller, it's certainly possible that this list will change in the future.
Dream Hacker
Dream Hacker
Midnight Report
Midnight Report
Amazon Gaming Week Is Live - Check Out The Best Deals
Amazon Gaming Week is back, and from now until September 9 you’ll find a variety of games and gaming accessories available with steep price cuts. Whether you’re looking to stock up on new titles, upgrade your desktop, or pick up a new monitor for your battlestation, Amazon has you covered for the next week and change. We’ve perused its catalog to uncover the best deals, which you’ll find listed below. Just make sure to check out the savings before they disappear on September 9.
