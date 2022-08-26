Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
epicstream.com
Yoo Joo Eun Dead by Suicide at 27
Yoo Joo Eun passed away due to suicide on Monday, August 29. She was 27. Yoo Joo Eun’s older brother shared his sister’s suicidal note in a post on Instagram. He also detailed the late actress’ funeral details. Yoo Joo Eun’s Note. Her brother revealed he...
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
RELATED PEOPLE
The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'
Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
Khloé Kardashian says she loves ‘everything’ about being a mom of 2
Khloé Kardashian has spoken publicly about the second child she welcomed via surrogate with Tristan Thompson for the first time. The boy, whose name has not been released, was reportedly born on August 5th. View this post on Instagram ...
Courtney Vucekovich: Everything To Know About Armie Hammer’s Ex Speaking Out In Docuseries
“I am here to talk about what happened in my relationship with Armie Hammer,” Courtney Vucekovich, 32, said in the trailer for House of Hammer, a documentary which will reveal the stories of the victims of Armie’s alleged abuse. Courtney dated the actor, 36, from June 2020 to October of that year, according to The Daily Mail, and below, you’ll find everything you need to know about her and the details of her relationship with Armie.
‘Baby girl unphased’: Serena Williams daughter’s reaction to US Open victory goes viral
Serena Williams’ daughter paid tribute to the tennis superstar’s legacy by matching her US Open look but it was her adorable reaction to the match that really stole the show.Four-year-old Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr wore white beads on her braided hair – like Williams did when she made her tennis debut at the 1999 US Open – while watching her mother play what will likely be her final singles tournament.The 40-year-old icon announced her retirement from tennis earlier this month, in a first-person essay published byVogue. Olympia was seated in Williams’ player box with her father and Reddit co-founder...
