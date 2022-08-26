Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Dialed In: From the courtroom to community college
PASCO, Wash. - School is back in session for every grade level and higher education. Dr. Reb…
nbcrightnow.com
Richland's Eleventh Elementary School Holds Ribbon Cutting
West Richland, Wash. - Desert Sky Elementary held its ribbon cutting ceremony as part of their first day of school - ever - from 3 to 3:15 p.m. on August 29th. Students and families also had the opportunity to visit with faculty, including the Principal and tour classrooms of the new facility.
nbcrightnow.com
Wapato classified staff fighting for better wages
WAPATO, Wash. - Wapato paraeducators, custodians, bus drivers and kitchen staff are all asking the school district for better pay. These staff members are called "classified staff" and they work within the school district, but don't receive the same funding as the school district. Public School Educators of Washington Union...
Kennewick School Board passes new CRT policy. Did they actually teach it?
One members called it an accountability measure for teachers who may veer into political opinion.
Pasco sees major economic developments on the way
PASCO, Wash. — Major growth is coming to the city, and they’re just the beginning. Economic development is at the forefront of Pasco right now. Randy Hayden, the Executive Director for the Port of Pasco said, “Between the Port, the City, our local PUD, TRIDEC, Franklin County, we’ve all really been working closely together to make this an attractive and easy spot for people to locate new companies. So, I think that’s paying off to allow the economic development projects that we’re hearing about.”
Behind on Rent Yakima? Get Help at the Rental Assistance Fair
Yakima County and their partner agency Live Stories is holding a Rental Assistance Fair on Wednesday September 14th in Yakima from 1 pm - 6 pm. Anyone who is behind on their rent can come to the rental assistance fair and apply for rental assistance! You can also at that time utility bills are behind as well, it could potentially be covered as well so bring all the documentation you can.
Did B-F Fair Set Attendance, Revenue Records in 2022?
Perhaps people were looking to return to 'normal,' and we lost the fair in 2020. In the past, some years with very hot weather dented some crowds at the fairgrounds in Kennewick, but this year is not the case. Despite some triple-digits, people came out in droves. According to officials...
nbcrightnow.com
BFHD encourages community to carry a second chance
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Wednesday, August, 31st, is International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) and communities in Washington and around the world are coming together to remember those that have died due to a drug overdose. Overdose deaths continue to be a pressing public health epidemic and the Benton Franklin Health District (BFHD)...
multihousingnews.com
11 Capital Pays $49M for Washington Property
Berkadia closed the deal on behalf of the buyer. Yuksel Inc. has sold Shoreline Village, a 216-unit multifamily community located in Richland, Wash., for $49 million. Berkadia closed the deal on behalf of the buyer, 11 Capital. Located at 2555 Duportail St., the property offers one-, two- and there-bedroom floorplans...
elkhornmediagroup.com
New overpass is taking shape
PASCO – The first steel girders have been placed on the Lewis Street Overpass project in downtown Pasco. Slated for fall 2023 completion, the project will join Second Avenue on the west to Oregon Avenue on the east. Improvements include the construction of a 625-foot, four- span concrete overpass...
thestand.org
Nurses at Astria Toppenish get record-setting raises
TOPPENISH, Wash. (Aug. 29, 2022) — Astria Toppenish, a 63-bed community hospital serving members of the Yakama Nation and surrounding rural communities, signed a contract with its nurses making them among the highest paid in Eastern Washington. “These raises are historic,” said Carmen Garrison, a nurse representative with the...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Yakima
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Yakima, WA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
nbcrightnow.com
Little Naches Restoration Project Finishing Up
LITTLE NACHES, WA - What once was a thriving habitat for fish before the 1970s is now getting a makeover to try and repopulate the area with endangered native salmon, steelhead, and trout. The Little Naches River Restoration Project has been in the making for the past 4 years. "It's...
nbcrightnow.com
Tumbleweed musical festival in Richland this weekend
RICHLAND, Wash.- The 26th annual Tumbleweed Music Festival returns to Howard Amon Park in Richland this weekend. The three day festival kick off Friday at 6:30 p.m. and features full days of events on Saturday and Sunday, September 3rd and 4th, starting at 11 a.m. each day. The event is...
nbcrightnow.com
Shreds & Meds Day offers safe document and medicine disposal in Yakima
UNION GAP, Wash. — The Yakima County Crime Stoppers is holding a “Shreds & Meds Day” at the Valley Mall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on October 29. You can safely dispose of your old documents and old medications for free at the one-stop event. Anyone...
One Amazing Supermarket You Never Hear About Is in Pasco Washington
One Of Washington State's Best Supermarkets Is Located In Pasco Washington. It's always nice to make a top 10 list here and there but it's even cooler when you make a list for "undiscovered" gems in Washington State. Locals Love This Pasco Supermarket And It's A Destination Location In Washington.
KEPR
Loader tips, smashes into vehicle in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — One passenger sustained minor injuries after police said a loader tipped over and crashed into their vehicle in Richland. At about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, officers with Richland Police and crews with Richland Fire responded to the intersection of Keene Rd and Westcliffe Blvd near the Yokes in Richland.
nbcrightnow.com
Liquid Container Dropped in Kennewick
Kennewick, Wash. Trooper Thorson of the Washington State Patrol posted a tweet about finding an unsecured load - a liquid container - on the Columbia Drive, State Route 395 roundabout in Kennewick. Whoever lost the container will have to contact Washington State Department of Transportation East Region to reclaim.
KIMA TV
Mountain rescue volunteers train for real-life scenarios at the Yakima Training Center
YAKIMA -- Yakima County's rescue group, Central Washington Mountain Rescue, is on call 24-hours a day, 365 days a year. Since Yakima is surrounded by mountains and rough terrain, ground rescue could take several hours to reach an injured person and, in some cases, that wait could be life or death.
nbcrightnow.com
Bin pile causes fire, power outage north of Grandview
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — UPDATE: 9 p.m. Power has been entirely restored. There are 59 customers still without power, according to the Benton PUD. Restoration is expected to take one or two hours. AUGUST 29. 2022 7:48 p.m. A large fire north of Grandview caused a power outage in...
