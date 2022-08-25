Read full article on original website
What time is Andy Murray vs Emilio Nava today? How to watch US Open match online and on TV
Andy Murray faces Emilio Nava at the US Open today as the former champion aims to reach the third round of a grand slam for just the second time since 2018.The US Open winner in 2012 got off to a great start in New York thanks to a straight sets win over Francisco Cerundolo on Monday - his first straight sets win at a grand slam since 2017.Murray now faces the 20-year-old American Nava, who is ranked outside of the world’s top 200.Murray had been troubled by muscle cramps coming into the final grand slam of the season but...
