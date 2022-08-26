When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. Long term Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 129% in five years. In contrast, the stock has fallen 8.7% in the last 30 days. This could be related to the soft market, with stocks down around 1.3% in the last month.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO