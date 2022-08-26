Read full article on original website
Related
4th Stimulus Check Update
Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
NASDAQ
2 Monster Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Investing in monster-sized stocks comes with unique challenges. Growth, for example, can be difficult if it's at or near market saturation. Management inefficiencies can also cause problems at super-large companies, which can eat away at earnings. That doesn't mean monster stocks shouldn't be avoided altogether. Rather, investors should simply focus...
NASDAQ
Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VTHR
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 297,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 30,000. Shares of VTHR were off about 1% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Bed Bath...
NASDAQ
4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
When it comes to investing greats, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's overseen the creation of nearly $650 billion in value for his shareholders (himself included), and delivered a better than 3,600,000% total return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A).
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASDAQ
Does Matson (NYSE:MATX) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?
The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.
NASDAQ
AMark Precious Metals Q4 Preview: Can Shares Stay Hot?
The Zacks Consumer Discretionary Sector has been hit harder than most in 2022, down more than 30%. Even over the last month, the sector’s 1% gain has lagged behind the S&P 500 notably. Facing record-high inflation, consumers have heavily pulled back their spending on non-essential items. A company in...
NASDAQ
Avid Technology Rises 12% On Addition To S&P SmallCap 600
(RTTNews) - Shares of Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) are up more than 12% Tuesday morning at $27.02, on the news of it getting added to the S&P SmallCap 600. The stock will be added to the index prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, September 1. Avid Technology develops...
NASDAQ
Tuesday's ETF Movers: KBWB, XOP
In trading on Tuesday, the Invesco KBW Bank ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of State Street, up about 0.8% and shares of Citizens Financial Group, up about 0.5% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASDAQ
Why Nordic American Tankers Stock Dropped Today
Shares of ocean-going oil tanker company Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) tumbled 12.2% through 2:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The company reported its second-quarter earnings results, meeting analyst targets for earnings, but missing badly on revenue. Heading into the quarterly earnings news, analysts had forecast that Nordic American would lose...
NASDAQ
While individual investors own 16% of Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS), private companies are its largest shareholders with 57% ownership
To get a sense of who is truly in control of Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that private companies own the lion's share in the company with 57% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.
NASDAQ
NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) insiders sold US$2.0m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend
The fact that multiple NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.
NASDAQ
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Popped and Then Dropped Today
Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) opened the day up as much as 13% as yesterday's rally seemed set to continue today. However, that surge quickly faded, and as of 11:26 a.m. ET on Tuesday, the stock was actually down 3.9%, mirroring a sell-off in the broad market as the S&P 500 was down more than 1% after opening the day in positive territory.
Exclusive-Crisis-hit Sri Lanka strikes staff-level pact with IMF on loan -sources
COLOMBO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have reached a preliminary agreement on an emergency loan to the crisis-hit country and a formal announcement will be made on Thursday, four sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts See a 45% Upside in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD) closed the last trading session at $20.91, gaining 5.5% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $30.40 indicates a 45.4% upside potential.
NASDAQ
Tuesday 8/30 Insider Buying Report: HCWB, OSUR
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. At HCW Biologics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Chief...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Crown Holdings (CCK) Stock
Crown Holdings, Inc. CCK is gaining from forecast-beating second-quarter 2022 results. Solid global beverage-can demand from consumers’ strong preference for cans over other packaging formats is driving growth. The company is focused on investments in the construction of new can plants and the addition of new production lines to existing facilities to capitalize on this demand trend.
NASDAQ
Those who invested in Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) five years ago are up 159%
When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. Long term Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 129% in five years. In contrast, the stock has fallen 8.7% in the last 30 days. This could be related to the soft market, with stocks down around 1.3% in the last month.
NASDAQ
Notable ETF Outflow Detected - ISTB
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (Symbol: ISTB) where we have detected an approximate $70.8 million dollar outflow -- that's a 1.3% decrease week over week (from 115,400,000 to 113,900,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of ISTB, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
4 Growth Stocks I'm Watching This Week
Today's video focuses on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and some of the growth opportunities that could make these investments great for long-term holders. Qualcomm, for example, is mainly known for its mobile solutions, but it is expanding into new markets like automotive and has a multibillion-dollar backlog of design wins. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
Exclusive-Maxis and U Mobile decline offer to take stakes in Malaysia's 5G agency -sources
KUALA LUMPUR/SINGAPORE, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Two of Malaysia's largest mobile carriers do not plan to take stakes in a state-owned 5G agency, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters - a setback that could further delay the country's rollout of 5G technology.
Comments / 0