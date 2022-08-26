Read full article on original website
Related
linknky.com
New bar to open atop Flying Axes in Covington
Flying Axes, a popular Covington bar, is about to have a new upstairs neighbor. During the Covington Business Council’s Hard Hat tour last Wednesday, visitors were given a sneak peek of the bones of a new second-story bar, located atop of Flying Axes at 100 West 6th St. in Covington. Owners described it as a modern take on the classic Kentucky bourbon bar.
linknky.com
Covington holds ribbon-cutting ceremony to christen DBL Law’s new building
After relocating to Covington in December 2021, the city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for DBL Law Tuesday, officially welcoming them back to the city. Dressman, Benzinger and LaVelle, a Northern Kentucky law firm with roots in the region dating back to 1955, relocated from Crestview Hills and the renovated Monarch Building at 119 E. Fourth Street in Covington.
Purple People Bridge Company, Baynum Painting team up for special paint, Boom on the Bridge event
To celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Purple People Bridge, and to promote the bridge re-painting efforts, crews from Newport-based Baynum Painting were on the bridge this week painting the entryway arch on the Newport side of the bridge. “We are incredibly excited to have Baynum Solutions sponsor our annual...
Covington announces rules for Sunday’s Riverfest fireworks, addresses safety, traffic and parking
Large crowds will again flock to the riverfront and viewing spots around Covington to watch the annual Labor Day weekend fireworks on Sunday, Sept. 4, so the city and its police department are putting in place familiar restrictions designed to ensure safety and orderly traffic flow. The rules address issues...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRC
Bridge inspection to close lane of I-471
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - An inspection will close a lane of the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge on August 31. The northbound left lane will be shut down at 8:30 a.m. It's expected to reopen at 12:30 p.m. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the inspection is routine.
Hamilton County Parks will no longer host Holiday In Lights at Sharon Woods
The Great Parks of Hamilton County will no longer host Holiday in Lights at Sharon Woods, a drive-through display that has taken place for more than 30 years.
thegnarlygnome.com
They Open, They Close, It’s Progress.
I’m not going to pretend that it doesn’t hurt when a local brewery closes their doors. In fact, sometimes it’s extremely painful for a person who falls in love with a space, it’s beer, the personality, and the people who make it all come together. You’ve likely been there as a drinker in this city. We’ve lost some breweries that had some incredibly loyal fans.
spectrumnews1.com
Shelter worker honored after helping residents escape fire
HAMILTON, Ohio — A worker at a domestic violence shelter is being called a hero. She helped dozens of residents escape a fire at the YWCA shelter in Hamilton. On May 22, Simone Thompson was working her normal night shift at the YWCA shelter in Hamilton when she heard something at 4 a.m.
Fox 19
Uptown residents weary of large parties, ‘rampaging’ UC students
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Residents of Cincinnati’s CUF neighborhood are responding after videos went viral showing a weekend party that left property damaged and streets flooded with trash. “Literally thousands of drunken students rampaging through residential areas is completely unacceptable, not to mention illegal,” said CUF Neighborhood Association Treasurer Linda...
linknky.com
Southgate grants IRB for apartment portion of Memorial Pointe project
The Southgate City Council approved an order at their last meeting on Aug. 17 to issue an Industrial Revenue Bond, or IRB, for the proposed apartment community within the Memorial Pointe Project on the former Beverly Hills Supper Club property. Southgate is issuing an IRB exclusively for the apartment portion...
WKRC
Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
Ky. Science Center bringing ‘Science in Play2Go’ exhibit to Campbell County Public Library Sept. 3
Kentucky Science Center is bringing its traveling early childhood experience to another Kentucky library. Science in Play2Go, a miniature version of Kentucky Science Center’s signature Science in Play exhibit, will open at the Cold Spring Branch of the Campbell County Public Library on Saturday, Sept. 3. Designed specifically for...
WKRC
Longtime fans give viewing advice for Western & Southern / WEBN Fireworks
CINCINNATI (WKRC) --- Tuesday, August 30th marks five days from the Western & Southern / WEBN Fireworks. We spoke to longtime fans, David Hawk and Patricia Hinton of Maineville. They’ve been coming to the show since the 70’s and never missed a single one. Every year, they get...
WLWT 5
ODOT: Road closed in Hamilton for bridge work along Route 177
HAMILTON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a road closure in Hanover Township this week as part of the dual bridge repair project on State Route 177. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. A single-lane closure will take place...
Fox 19
50+ beagles rescued from VA mass breeding facility welcomed at Tri-State animal centers
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - More than 50 beagles are now in the care of Tri-State animal centers. Twenty beagles are at SPCA Cincinnati and another 37 are at the Warren County Humane Society. The dogs were removed Monday from the Envigo Facility in Cumberland, Virginia, according to SPCA. The rescue of...
Fall on the Farm is Back and only 45 minutes from Cincinnati, Ohio
There's nothing like it! Pumpkins, apples, and cozy fires. You can find all of that and more at Blooms & Berries Farm Market in Loveland, Ohio. Open 7 days a week. What is Blooms & Berries Farm Market in Loveland, Ohio?
linknky.com
NKY streetscapes: Buttermilk Pike
This week I went to two different cities, but I stayed on the same street. Buttermilk Pike offers a variety of businesses and cuisines, and very different atmospheres. But each of these places offer something unique with a focus on fostering a community in the NKY area. Oriental Wok: 317...
4 Places To Get Chili in Cincinnati
If you're in Ohio, trying Cincinnati chili at least once is a must. Cincinnati chili typically features ground beef, spices like allspice and cumin, cheddar cheese, onions, and beans.
WCPO
PHOTOS: A look inside Turfway's new gaming facility ahead of its grand opening
Turfway Racing & Gaming will open on September 1. Churchill Downs bought the Florence track in 2019 and invested $150 million to replace the previous 60-year-old facility.
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Lexington, KY
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.http://www.kycpsj.com/
Comments / 1