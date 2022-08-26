ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New bar to open atop Flying Axes in Covington

Flying Axes, a popular Covington bar, is about to have a new upstairs neighbor. During the Covington Business Council’s Hard Hat tour last Wednesday, visitors were given a sneak peek of the bones of a new second-story bar, located atop of Flying Axes at 100 West 6th St. in Covington. Owners described it as a modern take on the classic Kentucky bourbon bar.
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Covington holds ribbon-cutting ceremony to christen DBL Law’s new building

After relocating to Covington in December 2021, the city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for DBL Law Tuesday, officially welcoming them back to the city. Dressman, Benzinger and LaVelle, a Northern Kentucky law firm with roots in the region dating back to 1955, relocated from Crestview Hills and the renovated Monarch Building at 119 E. Fourth Street in Covington.
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Bridge inspection to close lane of I-471

NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - An inspection will close a lane of the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge on August 31. The northbound left lane will be shut down at 8:30 a.m. It's expected to reopen at 12:30 p.m. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the inspection is routine.
NEWPORT, KY
thegnarlygnome.com

They Open, They Close, It’s Progress.

I’m not going to pretend that it doesn’t hurt when a local brewery closes their doors. In fact, sometimes it’s extremely painful for a person who falls in love with a space, it’s beer, the personality, and the people who make it all come together. You’ve likely been there as a drinker in this city. We’ve lost some breweries that had some incredibly loyal fans.
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Shelter worker honored after helping residents escape fire

HAMILTON, Ohio — A worker at a domestic violence shelter is being called a hero. She helped dozens of residents escape a fire at the YWCA shelter in Hamilton. On May 22, Simone Thompson was working her normal night shift at the YWCA shelter in Hamilton when she heard something at 4 a.m.
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Uptown residents weary of large parties, ‘rampaging’ UC students

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Residents of Cincinnati’s CUF neighborhood are responding after videos went viral showing a weekend party that left property damaged and streets flooded with trash. “Literally thousands of drunken students rampaging through residential areas is completely unacceptable, not to mention illegal,” said CUF Neighborhood Association Treasurer Linda...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Southgate grants IRB for apartment portion of Memorial Pointe project

The Southgate City Council approved an order at their last meeting on Aug. 17 to issue an Industrial Revenue Bond, or IRB, for the proposed apartment community within the Memorial Pointe Project on the former Beverly Hills Supper Club property. Southgate is issuing an IRB exclusively for the apartment portion...
SOUTHGATE, KY
WKRC

Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Ky. Science Center bringing ‘Science in Play2Go’ exhibit to Campbell County Public Library Sept. 3

Kentucky Science Center is bringing its traveling early childhood experience to another Kentucky library. Science in Play2Go, a miniature version of Kentucky Science Center’s signature Science in Play exhibit, will open at the Cold Spring Branch of the Campbell County Public Library on Saturday, Sept. 3. Designed specifically for...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

ODOT: Road closed in Hamilton for bridge work along Route 177

HAMILTON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a road closure in Hanover Township this week as part of the dual bridge repair project on State Route 177. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. A single-lane closure will take place...
HAMILTON, OH
linknky.com

NKY streetscapes: Buttermilk Pike

This week I went to two different cities, but I stayed on the same street. Buttermilk Pike offers a variety of businesses and cuisines, and very different atmospheres. But each of these places offer something unique with a focus on fostering a community in the NKY area. Oriental Wok: 317...
FORT MITCHELL, KY
