Butler County, PA

Fire and Iron Club hosts nonprofit ride

ADAMS TWP — For Ed Gnoth, president of Fire and Iron Station 342 of Butler County, children learning to ride bicycles is the gateway to a love of motorcycles. “I mean, it happened to us,” he said, gesturing to the other motorcyclists around him. The station’s annual benefit...
Motorcycle ride honors deceased firefighters

ZELIENOPLE — Not only did a group of first responders show up Sunday for a 58-mile motorcycle ride honoring three young firefighters who died in January, 2010; the community also supported the annual event in record numbers. Paul Reynolds, chairman of the Harmony Fire District’s Brotherhood Memorial Ride and...
BC3 event to raise funds for scholarships in memory of recent nursing grads

An inaugural community event Sept. 24 will help Butler County Community College alumni and student groups raise funds for scholarships, including those in memory of recent nursing graduates who died at 23 and 26. Pioneer Pursuit Fall 2022 will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Shaffer Walking...
Spotted lanternflies pose threat for homeowners, gardeners

CRANBERRY TWP — Butler County residents have a new invader to face in their gardens and plant beds. The spotted lanternfly, a brown-and-red-winged leaf-hopping insect, is an invasive species across much of the country. The bug has been found in Pennsylvania since 2014, and was first sighted on the eastern side of the state in Berks County, according to the state Department of Agriculture.
Cranberry library rolls out mobile app

A new app at the Cranberry Public Library is set to bring all the functionality of a library card into a digital format. The app, which officially went live Monday, is free to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. “You don’t need to have a library...
