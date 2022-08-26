Read full article on original website
Ky. Science Center bringing ‘Science in Play2Go’ exhibit to Campbell County Public Library Sept. 3
Kentucky Science Center is bringing its traveling early childhood experience to another Kentucky library. Science in Play2Go, a miniature version of Kentucky Science Center’s signature Science in Play exhibit, will open at the Cold Spring Branch of the Campbell County Public Library on Saturday, Sept. 3. Designed specifically for...
Beyond the Curb: It’s River City Living apartment-style in the John R. Green Lofts in MainStrasse
Covington’s newest apartment community is the John R. Green Lofts in MainStrasse Village. On this week’s episode of Beyond the Curb: River City Living, viewers will peek inside two of the apartments and see more of the vibrant neighborhood. According to Valerie Bender, the tenant featured in the...
Covington announces rules for Sunday’s Riverfest fireworks, addresses safety, traffic and parking
Large crowds will again flock to the riverfront and viewing spots around Covington to watch the annual Labor Day weekend fireworks on Sunday, Sept. 4, so the city and its police department are putting in place familiar restrictions designed to ensure safety and orderly traffic flow. The rules address issues...
Our Rich History: The Schaffer Family and the Music Program at Villa Madonna College/Thomas More
Part 60 of our series “Retrospect and Vista II: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021”. The early years of Villa Madonna College featured individual music classes offered by Sr. Marcella, George Higdon, and others. However, it was Robert “Bob” Schaffer (1921–2014) who was the heart and soul of the music program at Villa Madonna College/Thomas More College for over four decades, always of course with his wife Rita and their children in later years spearheading new academic initiatives. A Kentucky Post article captured the context of the influence of Bob Schaffer and his wife Rita on the VMC/TMC campus. The journalist shared how seeing Bob place his hands on the keyboard resulted in his face “seeming to glow with creativity.” She added how:
Road report: KYTC District 6 reports road work in region this week, beware of closings, delays
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 reports on work on the regions roadways this week — and advises motorists to be on the lookout for delays and closings. • Striping operations are in District 6 – Striping crews will be in Grant, Boone and Kenton counties starting Sunday night, August 28 to stripe I-75 both northbound and southbound. The mile-markers are 151 – 191.7 to the Brent Spence Bridge. Crews will work during nighttime hours, Sunday – Thursday, from 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Please avoid driving over fresh wet paint. Expect slow moving traffic in the mobile work zones.
M&P Logistics’ $4 million headquarters development in Florence will bring 210 jobs to Northern Kentucky
Mackenzie and Paige Logistics LLC (M&P), a woman-owned logistics provider based in Northern Kentucky, will invest nearly $4 million in a new headquarters operation in Florence, creating 210 full-time jobs, including positions for at least 120 Kentucky residents. “As a Northern Kentucky native, I’m proud to be from this area...
NKY Chamber’s Women’s Initiative Regional Summit set for November 3, speakers announced
Mark your calendars for one of the NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative’s most anticipated professional development events of the year – The Women’s Initiative Regional Summit. Taking place on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at MegaCorp Pavilion in Newport, the Women’s Initiative Regional...
Salyers Group unveils details of new North by Hotel Covington development, new project partners
Construction is currently underway for the much anticipated $26.5 million-plus development project, North by Hotel Covington (North). The exciting new addition to Covington is the result of the transformation of the former YMCA building, located at 19 E. Pike Street, and Gateway Bookstore at 614 Madison Avenue. The historic 72,000-square-foot...
Sparrow Ridge, a 55+ community offering affordable living options, celebrated grand opening this week
Sparrow Ridge, a new affordable community with 96 apartments for residents age 55 or older who earn between 30 and 80% area median income (AMI) celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting this week. Sparrow Ridge was co-developed by nonprofit Housing Services Alliance and affordable housing leader Woda Cooper Companies,...
Campbell Co. Cooperative Extension Service to hold annual open house, community celebration Sept. 10
The Campbell County Cooperative Extension Service with hold its sixth annual Community Celebration and Open House Saturday, September 10 at its main office in Alexandria. The free family event runs from 10 a.m. 2 p.m., showcasing the many resources the community has to offer. Extension agents, assistants, and volunteers will highlight opportunities available to county residents from each of the Extension’s five program areas of 4-H Youth Development, Agriculture and Natural Resources, Family and Consumer Sciences, Horticulture, and Natural Resources and Environmental Management.
KY Supreme Court to get the final say in disputed Campbell commissioner Fischer/Painter race
“Time is of the utmost essence,” said the attorney for David Fischer in asking the Kentucky Supreme Court Monday to review quickly last week’s Kentucky Court of Appeals decision in a disputed race for Campbell County commissioner. The appellate court said Brian Painter, not Fischer, is entitled to...
Covington’s Sole by Style sells ‘collectible sneakers,’ buys, sells, and trades shoes on consignment
As for Sole By Style – the sneaker museum located at 617 Madison Avenue – well, the shoe has grown. “We’ll be moving next door to the Braxton Brewing Company on Pike Street,” co-owner Jacob Cain told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. That move is tentatively planned...
Attorney Paul Hill questions why KSP report on Gary Bressler’s death is given to troopers but not family
Not only do the wheels of justice grind slowly, but when a state law enforcement agency is itself in charge of investigating itself, do they grind at all?. This week is the 10th month anniversary of the death of Gary Bressler, 48, shot down in the driveway of his own home in rural Grant County on the early morning of Nov. 3, 2021. He was unemployed, suffering from depression, dealing with mental health issues — and apparently expendable.
Summit Packaging Solutions cuts ribbon on NKY operation creating 254 jobs, investing $18.4million
Gov. Andy Beshear joined local officials and leaders from Summit Packaging Solutions LLC for the opening of the manufacturing packaging company’s $18.3 million operation in unincorporated Boone County, a project creating 185 contracted positions and 69 direct full-time jobs. “I am so happy to join leaders from Summit Packaging...
Learning Grove, FamiliesFORWARD combine forces for greater impact on success of children, families
The journey to providing cradle-to-career educational support to all families in Southwestern Ohio and Northern Kentucky accelerated as two Cincinnati-area nonprofits announced they are merging. The boards of Learning Grove and FamiliesFORWARD voted to merge services at a joint board meeting on Aug. 22. Learning Grove has provided high-quality educational...
BCM’s History Hour features the funeral homes of Kenton County tonight with Travis Brown
One of Covington’s earliest advertisements for undertakers read, “…coffins ready made (sic), of every size and quality which can be had at a moment’s notice. A splendid two-horse hearse in readiness at all hours – decidedly the most beautiful in the city. Carriages furnished at the shortest notice on reasonable terms.”
KCPL to host traveling panels from groundbreaking 2018 Miami University Art Museum exhibit
The Covington branch of the Kenton County Library will host panels from the groundbreaking 2018 Miami University Art Museum exhibition Telling A People’s Story: African American Children’s Illustrated Literature, Sept. 10-Oct. 8. The library will kick off the exhibit with a special event on Saturday, September 10 with...
City of Covington, SD1 offering up to $10,000 to help homeowners address sewage backup problems
Property owners whose basement drains have backed up during heavy rain are eligible for up to $10,000 for the installation of a backup preventer valve under a joint program offered by the City of Covington and Sanitation District No. 1 of Northern Kentucky. SD1 has offered the Backup Assistance program...
NKY Chamber forms new membership partnership with Gallatin County Chamber of Commerce
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has announced a new membership partnership with the Gallatin County Chamber of Commerce designed to help businesses in both regions. The new partnership will enable small businesses in Gallatin County that are not currently NKY Chamber members to join the latter organization...
NKU Athletics announces naming of Scudamore Field at its soccer stadium, honoring Richard Scudamore
The Northern Kentucky University Department of Athletics will hold an official dedication ceremony for the naming of its soccer field during the women’s soccer game tonight at 7 p.m. A gift from the estate of Joyce “Brenda” Hoskins (née Scudamore) includes naming rights for the field at NKU Soccer...
