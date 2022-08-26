ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
Ironton Tribune

Culbertson Mansion – Kentucky bed and breakfast is rich in history

Story by Benita Heath | Photography by Sarah Simmons, Mark Williams. The sun was streaming through an upstairs bedroom of the Culbertson Mansion in Louisville, once the home of one of the city’s rich families. Now, as a bed and breakfast, it has become a gracious refuge from the whirlwind stress outside.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Body that had ‘a lot of decomposition’ found in shed

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Madison County. The coroner says the body of a man was found Monday morning in a shed off Fifth Street in Richmond. The person has not yet been identified. We’re told the body had a lot of decomposition. The...
RICHMOND, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
County
Anderson County, KY
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
City
River, KY
City
Lawrenceburg, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Road report: KYTC District 6 reports road work in region this week, beware of closings, delays

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 reports on work on the regions roadways this week — and advises motorists to be on the lookout for delays and closings. • Striping operations are in District 6 – Striping crews will be in Grant, Boone and Kenton counties starting Sunday night, August 28 to stripe I-75 both northbound and southbound. The mile-markers are 151 – 191.7 to the Brent Spence Bridge. Crews will work during nighttime hours, Sunday – Thursday, from 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Please avoid driving over fresh wet paint. Expect slow moving traffic in the mobile work zones.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Decomposing body found in Richmond shed

Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Company plans new distillery in Georgetown; will create 45 jobs

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A new distillery is coming to Central Kentucky. Blue Run Spirits LLC will locate a new whiskey operation in Georgetown. According to a press release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office, the nearly $51 million investment will create a projected 45 jobs. “Our state’s bourbon industry...
GEORGETOWN, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#Linus Fishing#Linus Outdoor#What To Do#Recreational Fishing#Fish Stocking#Anglers#Fishing Boats#Art
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Duke Energy supports economic development with Urban Revitalization grants, totaling $250k in region

Duke Energy Foundation announced $250,000 in Urban Revitalization grants to eight projects in southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky. This grant program spurs economic development through renovation and restoration of urban properties that will, in turn, bring jobs and growth to the region. While Duke Energy continued to provide grants during...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Anderson County Schools releasing students early Tuesday

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Anderson County Schools will release students early Tuesday. According to a Facebook post, there has been a waterline leak or break that could result in there not being any water at Sparrow Early Childhood Center or Emma B. Ward Elementary School. A Lawrenceburg city official...
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Clark County community honors four-year-old through cake boxes

WINCHESTER, Ky (WTVQ)- Four-year-old Marco Shemwell was known for his giving heart. “He was just like full of life, ya know, so much personality packed into a little four-year-old’s body,” said Ben Shemwell, Marco’s father. “Batman was his favorite superhero. And if you asked him why Batman...
CLARK COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Arts
Outsider.com

Kentucky Wildcats: Top 10 Restaurants in Lexington on Gameday

Outsider has teamed up with On3 to create the most in-depth Gameday guides. Kentucky Gameday Guides: Restaurants | Bars | Activities | Tailgates | Parking. We’re not here to discuss whether Kentucky is a football school or a basketball school. We’re here to say that – regardless if you stand with Coach Cal or Coach Stoops – as long as you bleed Big Blue, you’re gonna get well-fed if you’re in Lexington restaurants on gameday.
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

City orders emergency demolition of Distillery Commons warehouse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A deteriorating former warehouse at Distillery Commons is in "imminent danger" of failing or collapsing and will be demolished under an emergency order issued Friday. An inspector who visited the building found its condition to be "open, unstable and unsafe," according to an affidavit obtained by...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky State Police wins 'America's Best-Looking Cruiser'

FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky State Police won the national Cruiser Contest for the second year in a row with 65,169 votes. Overall, there were 509,153 votes for state police agencies across the country. The American Association of State Troopers (AAST) hosts this annual calendar contest and encourages state police...
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy