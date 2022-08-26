Read full article on original website
Oh Hay! Come See Inside the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, KY
This summer, we didn't take a big family vacation like we normally do. But we did get to make some trips within driving distance of the tri-state and one of our favorite excursions was the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, KY. The park opened in 1978. I visited the park...
Ironton Tribune
Culbertson Mansion – Kentucky bed and breakfast is rich in history
Story by Benita Heath | Photography by Sarah Simmons, Mark Williams. The sun was streaming through an upstairs bedroom of the Culbertson Mansion in Louisville, once the home of one of the city’s rich families. Now, as a bed and breakfast, it has become a gracious refuge from the whirlwind stress outside.
See Inside the Astounding 510-Foot Long Ark Experience in Kentucky
Although the state of Kentucky may be known for its fried chicken, bourbon, Bluegrass music, and horse racing, it is also the home of the largest timber-frame wood structure in the world. Go ahead and add that one to your trivia night repertoire!. Did Someone Say, "Road Trip?" This 510-feet...
WKYT 27
Body that had ‘a lot of decomposition’ found in shed
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Madison County. The coroner says the body of a man was found Monday morning in a shed off Fifth Street in Richmond. The person has not yet been identified. We’re told the body had a lot of decomposition. The...
Road report: KYTC District 6 reports road work in region this week, beware of closings, delays
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 reports on work on the regions roadways this week — and advises motorists to be on the lookout for delays and closings. • Striping operations are in District 6 – Striping crews will be in Grant, Boone and Kenton counties starting Sunday night, August 28 to stripe I-75 both northbound and southbound. The mile-markers are 151 – 191.7 to the Brent Spence Bridge. Crews will work during nighttime hours, Sunday – Thursday, from 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Please avoid driving over fresh wet paint. Expect slow moving traffic in the mobile work zones.
foxlexington.com
Decomposing body found in Richmond shed
"They can't stay in tents'; Woman concerned for family living in flood-damaged eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While the state finalizes a big relief package, Kentuckians from all over the state continue to volunteer in eastern Kentucky. Many Appalachians are now living in tents, some in their own yards, as they wait for help. WHAS11 talked to a woman who is concerned for...
WKYT 27
Company plans new distillery in Georgetown; will create 45 jobs
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A new distillery is coming to Central Kentucky. Blue Run Spirits LLC will locate a new whiskey operation in Georgetown. According to a press release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office, the nearly $51 million investment will create a projected 45 jobs. “Our state’s bourbon industry...
Duke Energy supports economic development with Urban Revitalization grants, totaling $250k in region
Duke Energy Foundation announced $250,000 in Urban Revitalization grants to eight projects in southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky. This grant program spurs economic development through renovation and restoration of urban properties that will, in turn, bring jobs and growth to the region. While Duke Energy continued to provide grants during...
WKYT 27
Anderson County Schools releasing students early Tuesday
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Anderson County Schools will release students early Tuesday. According to a Facebook post, there has been a waterline leak or break that could result in there not being any water at Sparrow Early Childhood Center or Emma B. Ward Elementary School. A Lawrenceburg city official...
Watch Adorable Kentucky Toddler Ask For Late Night Tacos
We all know how it is to get hungry around bedtime and crave Mexican food. Why do you think Taco Bell is open until 2 or 3 am? We all know why, but that's not always the case. Sometimes, we just want it, no matter what time of day. When...
WTVQ
Clark County community honors four-year-old through cake boxes
WINCHESTER, Ky (WTVQ)- Four-year-old Marco Shemwell was known for his giving heart. “He was just like full of life, ya know, so much personality packed into a little four-year-old’s body,” said Ben Shemwell, Marco’s father. “Batman was his favorite superhero. And if you asked him why Batman...
wdrb.com
Construction at Elizabethtown intersection expected to ease congestion when completed
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Traffic has been backed up every morning and afternoon at a busy Elizabethtown intersection, and ongoing construction to fix the problem is temporarily making it worse. At Patriot Parkway and Ring Road, traffic backups are worse than ever, with drivers sometimes unable to move forward once...
Ford Has So Many Unfinished Trucks It Can Be Seen From Space
It's happening again. Ford trucks are piling up in a holding area at the Kentucky Speedway. We though the microchip shortage was over? The post Ford Has So Many Unfinished Trucks It Can Be Seen From Space appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Kentucky Wildcats: Top 10 Restaurants in Lexington on Gameday
Outsider has teamed up with On3 to create the most in-depth Gameday guides. Kentucky Gameday Guides: Restaurants | Bars | Activities | Tailgates | Parking. We’re not here to discuss whether Kentucky is a football school or a basketball school. We’re here to say that – regardless if you stand with Coach Cal or Coach Stoops – as long as you bleed Big Blue, you’re gonna get well-fed if you’re in Lexington restaurants on gameday.
Rescued animals from eastern Kentucky waiting to be adopted
The Lexington Humane Society has just arrived from Floyd County with 23 animals that survived the deadly floods.
wvxu.org
Kentucky wants to reduce wrong-way driver crashes. Here's how it plans to do it
Kentucky is preparing to introduce a four-pronged approach to reducing crashes caused by drivers going the wrong direction on highway entrance ramps and other limited access roads. The Commonwealth received a federal matching grant this month to help fund the initiative. "We identified, between 2015 and 2020, 88 incidences of...
wdrb.com
City orders emergency demolition of Distillery Commons warehouse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A deteriorating former warehouse at Distillery Commons is in "imminent danger" of failing or collapsing and will be demolished under an emergency order issued Friday. An inspector who visited the building found its condition to be "open, unstable and unsafe," according to an affidavit obtained by...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky State Police wins 'America's Best-Looking Cruiser'
FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky State Police won the national Cruiser Contest for the second year in a row with 65,169 votes. Overall, there were 509,153 votes for state police agencies across the country. The American Association of State Troopers (AAST) hosts this annual calendar contest and encourages state police...
wdrb.com
Plans call for west Louisville's only hotel to be built on vacant lot in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville builder Gill Holland said he wants to build a hotel on Lydia Street in west Louisville. Holland's plan calls for "The Devonian" to be built on a currently empty lot between 16th and 17th streets in the Portland neighborhood. For now, the design is a...
