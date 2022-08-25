ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

whdh.com

Study reveals Boston ranked fifth rudest city in US according to residents

BOSTON (WHDH) - A survey from Preply revealed Boston is ranked the fifth rudest city in the United States according to its residents. The survey interviewed 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. and asked them about the rudeness level in their city, including the prominence of certain typically rude behaviors. Boston earned its ranking with an average rudeness score of 5.90 on a scale of 1-10.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Dunkin’ to offer teachers free coffee for back-to-school

Dunkin’ is showing some love to Boston and southern New Hampshire teachers by offering them a free brew ahead of the start of the school year. On Thursday, September 1, teachers can share with their local Dunkin’ employees that they’re teachers and will be treated to a free medium hot or iced coffee.
BOSTON, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Health
Boston, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Health
msn.com

Detective stabbed in foot by needle during cleanup of Boston park

A detective with the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office hurt his foot after he accidentally stepped on a needle during a community cleanup of a park in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. NewsCenter 5 spotted the detective on a park bench with one of his shoes off during Saturday's cleanup at Clifford...
BOSTON, MA
msn.com

Boston man charged with 4 bank robberies in Allston, Brighton, Brookline, Cambridge

A 31-year-old Boston man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with four bank robberies in Massachusetts, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Jacob Pimentel was indicted on four counts of bank robbery in Allston, Brighton, Brookline and Cambridge, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins and FBI Boston Special Agent in Charge Joseph Bonavolonta announced on Monday.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
wgbh.org

A sparkling, colorful Caribbean Carnival in Grove Hall

The streets around Grove Hall, at the intersection of Boston's Roxbury and Dorchester neighborhoods, were filled with people and music Saturday for Carnival, the city's annual Caribbean parade. It was an exuberant embrace of Caribbean culture and people. As masqueraders, my friend and I got all dressed up in colorful,...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Missing 5-Year-Old Boston Girl Found; Mom Says School Sent Her Home on Wrong Bus

A 5-year-old girl went missing for several hours Monday, prompting Boston police to ask the public for help locating her. The Boston Police Department issued a missing person alert for Nylah Kamara around 6:30 p.m. Monday, saying she had last been seen when she was dropped off at the Match Charter School -- located at 100 Poydras St. in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood. Less than 20 minutes later, police canceled the alert and said the girl had been found. They did not provide further details.
BOSTON, MA
tornadopix.com

They are baaaack. Homebuyers go where they swear they never will.

The median sale price for a single-family home in Boston was $885,500 in July, according to a report issued by the Greater Boston Association of Realtors Aug. 16. . (How can we forget the Boston apartment sellers who were offered $750,000 for one of their parking spaces in February?) Meanwhile,...
BOSTON, MA
Tinybeans Boston

10 Things to Do in Boston Over Labor Day Weekend

If there’s one thing that Labor Day weekend signals, it’s the end of summer and a last chance to check off all those Boston summer activities you haven’t quite gotten around to yet. For busy Boston families it’s also about having a reason to gather with friends one last time before school starts and we return to our weekly routines. Whether you’re staying local or hitting the road for one last adventure before the leaves start to change, now’s the time to find all the great things to do in Boston Labor Day weekend.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

The best clam shacks in New England

Boston.com readers highlighted 74 clam shacks where you can get a fried seafood fix. While you travel around New England, you’re likely to stumble upon some classic clam shacks, where you can pull over to get a meal. Whether you head north to Maine or partake in what Cape Cod has to offer, New England’s clam shacks have long doled out delicious seafood, from fried clams, to lobster rolls, to plates of scallops.
IPSWICH, MA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
CBS Boston

Owner of Swan Boats in Boston Public Garden dies at 99

BOSTON -- The owner of the iconic swan boats has died at age 99. Paul Paget was the grandson of Robert and Julia Paget, who first established the Swan Boats in the Boston Public Garden in 1877. His family said Paul donated thousands of free rides to groups all around Boston during his tenure. A wake for Paul is Friday in West Roxbury and a funeral mass will be on Saturday in Roslindale. 
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

St. Anthony's Feast draws big crowd in Boston's North End neighborhood

BOSTON — A large crowd gathered in the North End of Boston this weekend to celebrate St. Anthony's Feast, an Italian street festival that dates back more than 100 years. Sunday marks the final day of the feast and one of the highlights of the day is the Grand Procession, which started at noon and lasts for 10 hours.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Fewer college students returning to Massachusetts

BOSTON — Every year hundreds of thousands of college students head back to school here in Massachusetts. It’s an annual migration that infuses the region with energy and is a catalyst for the regional economy. Massachusetts is known around the world for its colleges and universities. More than...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Death Investigation in South Boston

Mass Live is reporting that a dead body was found in South Boston late Friday. BPD found the person’s body in the area of 23 Drydock Ave. around 10 p.m. on Friday. Police did not immediately release any further details about the person’s death. It’s still an active investigation.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Dorchester shooting victim identified

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A victim of a Saturday shooting in Dorchester has been identified by Boston Police. The victim, Derrell Russell, 33, of Brighton, was shot shortly before 6 p.m. on August 27 in the area of 970 Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester. He was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital.
BOSTON, MA

