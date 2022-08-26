Read full article on original website
Related
Cryptocurrency company accidentally transfers $10.5m to Australian woman and doesn’t notice for seven months
Cryptocurrency trading platform Crypto.com accidentally transferred $10.5m to an Australian woman when processing a $100 refund, and failed to notice the error for seven months. The company – which paid Hollywood star Matt Damon to feature in a Super Bowl commercial with the slogan “fortune favours the brave” – discovered...
There’s some good news in the battle against long Covid | Danny Altmann
UK cases are falling – and scientists around the world are getting closer to being able to define and treat long Covid, says professor of immunology Danny Altmann
Comments / 0