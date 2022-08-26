Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Gyms across the country drop Rockstar Cheer branding following 'heinous allegations of harm to children'
GREENVILLE, S.C. — On Monday cheerleading and dance gyms across the country announced they're dropping their licensing agreements with Rockstar Cheer, according to a letter posted on Facebook. The nationally franchised gym was founded in Greenville in 2007 by Scott Foster. The Greenville County Coroner's Office said Scott Foster,...
FOX Carolina
Original Moon Tree still stands tall in the Upstate
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When Artemis 1 does launch, it will carry the next generation of Moon Trees. Over 50 years ago on the Apollo 14 Lunar mission, hundreds of tree seeds that were eventually planted in places across the country went to space and back. It is believed...
Motorcycle rider dies in Travelers Rest after leaving the road
A motorcycle rider died in Travelers Rest on Tuesday after he drove off the path and collided with obstacles on the side of the road, according to a statement from South Carolina Highway Patrol.
FOX Carolina
Upstate city named ugliest city in SC, national travel site says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, Alot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mills, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens County....
my40.tv
As JK's Kitchen closes doors for final time, new owners step in to, in a way, save it
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — After 15 years in business, a local staple closed its doors Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. JK's Kitchen on Long Shoals Road in Arden has been a favorite breakfast, brunch and lunch spot for many, but this week, owners announced the restaurant's closure. Customers enjoyed one...
Clements reflects on Daytona win
Spartanburg’s Jeremy Clements’ second career Xfinity Series win came in the early hours of Saturday morning as he claimed the win at Daytona, fulfilling a childhood dream. Clements is back in the upcoming Xfinity Series playoffs with the victory and spoke with 7 News Sports’ Todd Summers Monday about his latest triumph.
thejournalonline.com
ACSO investigates 7-Eleven robbery – Hwy. 81 & I-85
Anderson county deputies work at the scene of an armed robbery Friday night. It happened at the 7-11 on Highway 81 at I-85. A suspect vehicle and photo was provided to deputies and the suspect was apprehended by deputies according to the sheriffs department Facebook page. (Photo by David Rogers)
Officials respond to fire in Cherokee Co.
CHEROKEE COUNTY (WSPA) – Officials are responding to a fire Sunday morning in Gaffney. Cherokee County Dispatch said a camper in the woods behind Stage Coach Road near Edgewater Drive was on fire. First Responders are at the scene working to extinguish the fire. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
WLTX.com
South Carolina city makes CNN list of best fall destinations in the world
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Some South Carolina cities are regulars on national lists for food, history, and charm, but a new list is recognizing a Palmetto State town on a global level. CNN released 12 handpicked destinations for travel this week as recommended places to visit for fall. Among them...
Laurens Co. bridge closing in 2 weeks as SCDOT works to replace it
South Carolina Department of Transportation leaders said they're replacing hundreds of bridges statewide as a part of their 10-year plan.
Developer: Construction on Reidville Town Center will start this year
A Greenville developer said plans to build a town center in Reidville are moving forward.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies motorcyclist from overnight crash in Travelers Rest
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist from an overnight in Greenville County. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said at 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, the motorcyclist was heading west on Locust Hill Road near Shady Oak Drive when they ran off the right side of the road, hit a mailbox and then a culvert.
my40.tv
Section of NC 226 in McDowell County closed due to overturned tractor trailer
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A section of a highway in McDowell County has been closed off after a tractor trailer crashed Monday afternoon. McDowell County Emergency Management says the 5000 block of NC 226 North, also known as Coxes Creek Mountain, is currently being blocked by an overturned tractor trailer. Emergency crews are currently on scene and officials urge travelers to avoid the area.
FOX Carolina
Two South Carolina Women behind Artemis 1
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two South Carolina women literally have their hands on the Artemis 1 mission. Vanessa Wyche and Charlie Blackwell-Thompson graduated from Clemson University. Wyche is the first Black woman to lead a NASA Space Center and works in Houston TX. Blackwell-Thompson is the first female launch...
Starbucks Employees Allegedly Kidnap Boss to Demand Raise
A group of disgruntled Starbucks employees seeking a raise and benefits are now being accused of kidnapping. The incident, which took place Aug. 1, marked the first day manager Melissa Morris took over the Starbucks location in Anderson, S.C. Morris was entering a volatile situation after many Starbucks employees across...
FOX Carolina
Surprise proposal during Upstate woman’s gender reveal party goes viral
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A sweet surprise caught on camera at an Anderson woman’s gender reveal party has captured the hearts of many on the internet. Rebekah Porter thought they were having a normal gender reveal before she took off the blindfold and saw her boyfriend down on one knee. Her mother told us Porter was completely caught off guard by the surprise proposal.
msn.com
Zero-turn lawn mower safety tips
UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A John Hopkins University study shows there are about 6,400 lawn mowing injuries per year. Michael’s Lawn and Landscape is providing tips to those who use the machines for the weekly chore. Michael Mance, of Anderson, is the president. “I’ve been doing this since...
greenvillejournal.com
Trans-Siberian Orchestra to return to Greenville
Trans-Siberian Orchestra will bring its “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More” tour to Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville for two performances on Dec. 9, the venue announced Aug. 29. The progressive rock group kicks off its 60-city tour on Nov....
Caught on cam: People illegally dumping behind Upstate church
Spartanburg County leaders need your help to keep the Upstate clean. The county is targeting people in multiple cases who are illegally dumping in areas around the county.
greenvillejournal.com
Greer Arts & Eats Festival to return to downtown Greer
The Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce will host its second annual Greer Arts & Eats Festival from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1 in downtown Greer. “Last year was our first Greer Arts & Eats festival and we had a lot of success,” said Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce president and CEO David Merhib. “We were blown away with the attendance and how everyone spread out and had a great time. This year, we’ve secured more than double the artisan and food vendors, an even better music line and lots more of the community involved, so it’s set to be a great two days. A special thank you to all of our sponsors this year, we couldn’t do this event without the community and business support.”
