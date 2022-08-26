ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

FOX Carolina

Original Moon Tree still stands tall in the Upstate

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When Artemis 1 does launch, it will carry the next generation of Moon Trees. Over 50 years ago on the Apollo 14 Lunar mission, hundreds of tree seeds that were eventually planted in places across the country went to space and back. It is believed...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate city named ugliest city in SC, national travel site says

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, Alot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mills, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens County....
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
County
Spartanburg County, SC
WSPA 7News

Clements reflects on Daytona win

Spartanburg’s Jeremy Clements’ second career Xfinity Series win came in the early hours of Saturday morning as he claimed the win at Daytona, fulfilling a childhood dream. Clements is back in the upcoming Xfinity Series playoffs with the victory and spoke with 7 News Sports’ Todd Summers Monday about his latest triumph.
SPARTANBURG, SC
thejournalonline.com

ACSO investigates 7-Eleven robbery – Hwy. 81 & I-85

Anderson county deputies work at the scene of an armed robbery Friday night. It happened at the 7-11 on Highway 81 at I-85. A suspect vehicle and photo was provided to deputies and the suspect was apprehended by deputies according to the sheriffs department Facebook page. (Photo by David Rogers)
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Officials respond to fire in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY (WSPA) – Officials are responding to a fire Sunday morning in Gaffney. Cherokee County Dispatch said a camper in the woods behind Stage Coach Road near Edgewater Drive was on fire. First Responders are at the scene working to extinguish the fire. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolina city makes CNN list of best fall destinations in the world

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Some South Carolina cities are regulars on national lists for food, history, and charm, but a new list is recognizing a Palmetto State town on a global level. CNN released 12 handpicked destinations for travel this week as recommended places to visit for fall. Among them...
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies motorcyclist from overnight crash in Travelers Rest

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist from an overnight in Greenville County. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said at 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, the motorcyclist was heading west on Locust Hill Road near Shady Oak Drive when they ran off the right side of the road, hit a mailbox and then a culvert.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
my40.tv

Section of NC 226 in McDowell County closed due to overturned tractor trailer

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A section of a highway in McDowell County has been closed off after a tractor trailer crashed Monday afternoon. McDowell County Emergency Management says the 5000 block of NC 226 North, also known as Coxes Creek Mountain, is currently being blocked by an overturned tractor trailer. Emergency crews are currently on scene and officials urge travelers to avoid the area.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Two South Carolina Women behind Artemis 1

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two South Carolina women literally have their hands on the Artemis 1 mission. Vanessa Wyche and Charlie Blackwell-Thompson graduated from Clemson University. Wyche is the first Black woman to lead a NASA Space Center and works in Houston TX. Blackwell-Thompson is the first female launch...
CLEMSON, SC
Awesome 92.3

Starbucks Employees Allegedly Kidnap Boss to Demand Raise

A group of disgruntled Starbucks employees seeking a raise and benefits are now being accused of kidnapping. The incident, which took place Aug. 1, marked the first day manager Melissa Morris took over the Starbucks location in Anderson, S.C. Morris was entering a volatile situation after many Starbucks employees across...
FOX Carolina

Surprise proposal during Upstate woman’s gender reveal party goes viral

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A sweet surprise caught on camera at an Anderson woman’s gender reveal party has captured the hearts of many on the internet. Rebekah Porter thought they were having a normal gender reveal before she took off the blindfold and saw her boyfriend down on one knee. Her mother told us Porter was completely caught off guard by the surprise proposal.
ANDERSON, SC
msn.com

Zero-turn lawn mower safety tips

UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A John Hopkins University study shows there are about 6,400 lawn mowing injuries per year. Michael’s Lawn and Landscape is providing tips to those who use the machines for the weekly chore. Michael Mance, of Anderson, is the president. “I’ve been doing this since...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Trans-Siberian Orchestra to return to Greenville

Trans-Siberian Orchestra will bring its “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More” tour to Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville for two performances on Dec. 9, the venue announced Aug. 29. The progressive rock group kicks off its 60-city tour on Nov....
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Greer Arts & Eats Festival to return to downtown Greer

The Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce will host its second annual Greer Arts & Eats Festival from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1 in downtown Greer. “Last year was our first Greer Arts & Eats festival and we had a lot of success,” said Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce president and CEO David Merhib. “We were blown away with the attendance and how everyone spread out and had a great time. This year, we’ve secured more than double the artisan and food vendors, an even better music line and lots more of the community involved, so it’s set to be a great two days. A special thank you to all of our sponsors this year, we couldn’t do this event without the community and business support.”
GREER, SC

