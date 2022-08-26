ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVNews

DOT requests input on six-year highway plan

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual public workshop from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, for the public to review information on future federal transportation funding and projects for the next six years and provide comments on the Draft Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) document.
TRAFFIC
WVNews

COVID report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Three more West Virginians have died from COVID, the West Virg…
PUBLIC HEALTH
WVNews

Consumers warned of scam

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is warning consumers to be on the lookout for a Publishers Clearing House scam that continues to be reported around the state. A few have fallen victim since June when a fake letter with the state seal of West Virginia, supposedly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
West Virginia State
WVNews

YCF grant applications due Sept. 19

MORGANTOWN – Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia, Inc. is currently accepting applications from nonprofit organizations for the Women’s Giving Circle of North Central West Virginia and YCF Community Grants. All applications are available online at www.ycfwv.org and most are due by Sept.19.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Indiana abortion clinics sue to block state's near-total ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana abortion clinic operators filed a lawsuit Tuesday seeking to block the state’s near-total ban on abortions before it takes effect in about two weeks. . The lawsuit filed in a Monroe County court claims the ban “strips away the fundamental rights of people seeking...
INDIANA STATE

