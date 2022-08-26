Read full article on original website
WVNews
3 more COVID deaths reported Tuesday in West Virginia, including Taylor Countian
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Three more West Virginians have died from COVID-19, the West Virginia DHHR reported Tuesday. The latest deaths are a 95-year-old Hancock County female, a 63-year-old Berkeley County male, and a 58-year-old Taylor County female.
WVNews
DOT requests input on six-year highway plan
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual public workshop from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, for the public to review information on future federal transportation funding and projects for the next six years and provide comments on the Draft Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) document.
WVNews
WVNews
Consumers warned of scam
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is warning consumers to be on the lookout for a Publishers Clearing House scam that continues to be reported around the state. A few have fallen victim since June when a fake letter with the state seal of West Virginia, supposedly...
WVNews
Fed judge in West Virginia gives Las Vegas woman 87-month prison term for scamming older Americans
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 67-year-old Las Vegas woman was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison for scamming 52 older Americans — from all across the country — out of a total of about $315,000. Northern West Virginia Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh...
WVNews
YCF grant applications due Sept. 19
MORGANTOWN – Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia, Inc. is currently accepting applications from nonprofit organizations for the Women’s Giving Circle of North Central West Virginia and YCF Community Grants. All applications are available online at www.ycfwv.org and most are due by Sept.19.
WVNews
Indiana abortion clinics sue to block state's near-total ban
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana abortion clinic operators filed a lawsuit Tuesday seeking to block the state’s near-total ban on abortions before it takes effect in about two weeks. . The lawsuit filed in a Monroe County court claims the ban “strips away the fundamental rights of people seeking...
