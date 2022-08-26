Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Glenville State University Homecoming events planned for October
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenville State University will celebrate its annual Homecoming during the week of Oct. 10, culminating with the parade and football game Oct. 15. A number of events are planned throughout the week for students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends. Everyone is encouraged to make...
WVNews
Luella Mildred Plymale
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Luella Mildred Plymale daughter of the late Estus and Elsie Plymale died on February 3, 2022. She was born April 28,1929 and raised in Gallia, County.
WVNews
River Museum's Tribute to the River Festival kicks off Friday
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The River Museum Tribute to the River Festival at the Riverfront Park starts Friday and concludes the following evening. Various boats will be docking and passing through the Riverfront Park throughout the festival. The boats will include sternwheelers, cruisers and houseboats.
WVNews
Former teacher's aides charged with not reporting abuse
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two former teacher's aides have been charged with failing to report the abuse of special needs students at a West Virginia elementary school, the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office said. The charges were announced Monday in connection with a case involving former special education teacher...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Our House Tavern Museum hosts quilt show
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — If you have ever thought about learning to quilt, or just love looking at quilts, Our House Tavern Museum in Gallipolis is the place to be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. The museum is hosting a Quilt Show that will include old quilts and new quilts and hands-on demonstrations.
Comments / 0