GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — If you have ever thought about learning to quilt, or just love looking at quilts, Our House Tavern Museum in Gallipolis is the place to be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. The museum is hosting a Quilt Show that will include old quilts and new quilts and hands-on demonstrations.

GALLIPOLIS, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO