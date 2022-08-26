Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Top Things to see and do in North CarolinaThe Planking TravelerHigh Point, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
Enjoy a Day Trip to One of These Hand-Picked Wineries Near CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark
ROUNDUP: West Iredell edges Statesville in 5 sets
Addison Gallyon tallied 16 kills, including four in the fifth set, as West Iredell outlasted Statesville in Monday’s Western Foothills Athletic Conference opener. The Warriors prevailed 25-17, 25-14, 22-25, 15-25, 15-10. Gallyon also contributed 10 digs and four aces. Brooklyn Gibson added 10 kills, and she served two aces...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Game week is here as 22nd-ranked Wake Forest gears up for VMI on Thursday night
Coach Dave Clawson enters his ninth season at 22nd-ranked Wake Forest and before that was a head coach at other schools so he’s had experience with season openers. Does he have a good feeling from one year to the next if his team is ready to go?. “I have...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Statesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Statesville Record & Landmark
Brawley School, I-SS has 'normal' start to year for first time since 2019
As soon as the bell sounded, students poured into the hallways of The Brawley School, looking over schedules to figure out where their next class would be and talking to classmates who they hadn’t seen all summer, all without the need of masks or social distancing. While that might...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Red Dirt Revival takes stage at Friday After 5 in Downtown Statesville
Labor Day weekend in Downtown Statesville will be kicked off with music for all ages from Red Dirt Revival. The Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series will be held Friday. Red Dirt Revival is a country band based out of Alamance County. They are highly regarded in the...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Now appearing in your neighborhood - fall colors
While mowing our lawn in West Iredell last Friday afternoon, I noted some particularly brilliant-colored leaves on the ground, reds and oranges, that were not there last week. Fall already?. This was confirmed by the calendar on my desk: it is nearing the end of August, and although there has...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Fairly routine: Preparations for Iredell County Fair underway in Troutman
When you’ve been running the 86th Annual Iredell County Fair sponsored by the Statesville Kiwana’s Club for three decades like Jim Head has, it can get a bit routine as the preparations for the annual agricultural fair get underway. “Doing it 30 years, it does get pretty routine,”...
RELATED PEOPLE
Statesville Record & Landmark
YOUth mentor series September to address 'Exploring Options After High School'
Children’s Hope Alliance and Heartstrings Therapeutic Music & Art Program announces the September Series for the Empowering YOUth free mentor speaker series for older teens. The speaker series takes place monthly on the Barium Springs campus. Community volunteer speakers will share information on a variety of monthly topics for teens 14 to 19 years old in the local community. The series will cover topics throughout the year that include finances, automotive 101, household skills, employment, college, health and wellness.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Cub Scouts wrap up busy summer
Cub Scouts from Pack 607 in Statesville had a busy summer. They met every other week while school was out and had monthly outings on weekends. Some of their summer Scouting adventures were building and racing boats for a Rain Gutter Regatta, visiting the Iredell County Rescue Squad, hiking the trails at Riverbend and Rocky Face Mountain, celebrating going back to school with outdoor games and panning for gold at Reed Gold Mine in Midland.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Teachers, bus drivers still needed as school year begins
As the first day of school approaches in Iredell County, the school districts are ready to greet the students, even if there are fewer teachers, bus drivers, and other employees ready to meet them. “The bus driver shortage, along with a shortage of all certified and classified staff, has been...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Stop the Violence Cookout brings community together in Statesville
A bit of humidity and heat couldn’t stop hundreds from coming together at Alex Cooper Park to share food, fun, and fellowship at the Stop the Violence Cookout. While hamburgers and chicken were on the grills and children played games and had fun, there was the seriousness of violence in the community was addressed by a number of speakers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for August 30
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark .
Statesville Record & Landmark
Three charged in connection with Mooresville vehicle break-ins
MOORESVILLE — Three people from Charlotte face charges after Mooresville police investigated a report of break-ins of vehicles in the Pecan Hills subdivision. Chaunquarius Tyreiq Robinson, 25, Altoninal Danglo Jackson, 21, and Ke’Andre Terell Moore, 19, were arrested early Monday morning. All three were charged with six counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle and misdemeanor resisting a public officer.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Three charged after investigation into children's exposure to illegal narcotics
A follow-up investigation regarding the exposure of children to illegal narcotics led to the arrests of three people. Crystal Rose Winstead, 36, Avery Dale Queen, 35, and Nathan James Prentice, 28, all of Twilight Lane, Statesville, were arrested Thursday. Winstead was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear and Pierce on an outstanding warrant for felony larceny of a motor vehicle.
Comments / 0