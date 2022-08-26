Philadelphia Ballet announces massive expansion on North Broad

The Philadelphia Ballet is about to undergo a massive, state-of-the-art expansion on North Broad Street.

Next month, crews will break ground on the Philadelphia Ballet Center for Dance, a transformative renovation that will quadruple the size of its current space.

The Philadelphia Ballet's campus will go from 15,000 square feet to roughly 60,000 by the spring of 2024.

From performance stages to rehearsal studios and community spaces, the space on North Broad will shine just in time for the ballet's 60th anniversary.

"We are so excited. I get chills every time I talk about it," says Shelly Power, the executive director of the Philadelphia Ballet.

"The Avenue of the Arts on South Broad is extending and going over to North Broad, which is very exciting. I think it will be great for everyone in the neighborhood, and I think it will enhance the neighborhood as we get going and build this brand new studio."

The company says this world-class Center for Dance will truly reflect the Philadelphia Ballet's status as one of the nation's leading ballet companies.

It will also offer new support and services for the dancers, like a wellness center for dancer treatment and rehabilitation.

"This expansion is really going to be a hub for the neighborhood and a hub for dance for the city," Power says. "We have 50 dancers for the next season. They deserve a space that suits them."

Groundbreaking on the Center for Dance is coming up this fall.