ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Ballet announces massive expansion on North Broad

By Alicia Vitarelli via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Eyd7i_0hVvu9z800

The Philadelphia Ballet is about to undergo a massive, state-of-the-art expansion on North Broad Street.

Next month, crews will break ground on the Philadelphia Ballet Center for Dance, a transformative renovation that will quadruple the size of its current space.

The Philadelphia Ballet's campus will go from 15,000 square feet to roughly 60,000 by the spring of 2024.

From performance stages to rehearsal studios and community spaces, the space on North Broad will shine just in time for the ballet's 60th anniversary.

"We are so excited. I get chills every time I talk about it," says Shelly Power, the executive director of the Philadelphia Ballet.

"The Avenue of the Arts on South Broad is extending and going over to North Broad, which is very exciting. I think it will be great for everyone in the neighborhood, and I think it will enhance the neighborhood as we get going and build this brand new studio."

The company says this world-class Center for Dance will truly reflect the Philadelphia Ballet's status as one of the nation's leading ballet companies.

It will also offer new support and services for the dancers, like a wellness center for dancer treatment and rehabilitation.

"This expansion is really going to be a hub for the neighborhood and a hub for dance for the city," Power says. "We have 50 dancers for the next season. They deserve a space that suits them."

Groundbreaking on the Center for Dance is coming up this fall.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelmag.com

7 Great Restaurants in Rittenhouse, Philadelphia

When it comes to dining in Philadelphia, Rittenhouse contains the greatest concentration of the city’s finest eats. Named after astronomer and inventor David Rittenhouse, the open park (at the time referred to as Southwest Square), located at the convergence of Locust and 19th streets, was one of five such squares created by city founder William Penn in the 17th century. The space took the name Rittenhouse Square in 1825. Surrounded by urban mansions and Brownstone-style buildings converted to modern condominiums, the area has always erred on the side of prestigious.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
gridphilly.com

The City of Philadelphia has no plan to accommodate the inevitable transition to electric cars

In 2007 the City of Philadelphia launched the Electric Vehicle Parking Space program, in which EV owners could apply for permission to put a charging post at the curb in front of their house. The parking space by the charging post would be for electric vehicles only. Since few people own electric vehicles, the homeowner effectively gained a private street parking spot, which did not go over well with neighbors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Two Montco Shopping Centers Scheduled for Residential-Retail Redo

FRT's proposed new look for the Willow Grove Shopping Center; the first floor of this structure is retail, with rental residences above it. Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) is looking to change the traditional characteristics of two of its Montgomery County shopping centers. Natalie Kostelni covered the refreshes for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
WILLOW GROVE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Spring Township, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
phillyyimby.com

Construction Anticipated at Two Cathedral Square in Logan Square, Center City

Last year, plans had been unveiled for Two Cathedral Square, a 470-foot-tall, 34-story mixed-use commercial and residential tower proposed at 227 North 18th Street in Logan Square, Center City. Designed by Solomon Cordwell Buenz and developed by EQT Exeter, with Studio Bryan Hanes behind the landscape design, the 700,000-square-foot-plus building is part of Cathedral Square, a redevelopment master plan for the block-sized archdiocesan campus around the iconic Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul. The building will offer 450,000 square feet of office space on floors two through 14. Luxury residential space will span 250,000 square feet on floors 15 through 34. The ground level will feature 4,500 square feet of retail. No permits have apparently yet been filed, so we did not expect to see any construction progress at the site, yet we still recently paid a visit to the location to check on its status, as we show in the photos below.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillygrub.blog

Dave’s Hot Chicken is coming to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Dave’s Hot Chicken, the Los Angeles-based street food sensation turned breakthrough fast-casual brand, announced today it has inked a franchise agreement with Jiger Patel and Pranav Desai to open a minimum of eight locations throughout the Philadelphia area and surrounding counties. The Dave’s Hot Chicken model...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Ballet Dancers#Broad Street#Art#Performing#Musical Theater#The Philadelphia Ballet
gridphilly.com

Leaked memos and emails reveal the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education’s plans to sell 24 wooded acres for development

The canopy of red oaks, sugar maples and tulip trees provided a respite from the 94-degree heat on a July visit to the Boy Scout Tract. The cooling provided by the trees was a reminder of the importance of preserving tree canopy as global warming raises the temperatures in Philadelphia. The calls of blue jays, Carolina wrens, eastern towhees and red-eyed vireos provided a soundtrack along deer trails through the woods.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

First anniversary of devastating flooding in Philadelphia region caused by Hurricane Ida

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It's hard to believe it's been a year. Parts of Philadelphia were destroyed and we cannot forget the toll it took on the Vine Street Expressway. Things are moving smoothly this Sunday morning on the Vine Street Expressway. A year ago, however, the expressway became a river after remnants of Hurricane Ida passed through Philadelphia.City officials say the extreme flooding on the Vine Street Expressway was largely due to the failure of a major pumping station and storm debris may have clogged some drains.  Businesses and residents in Manayunk are still making up for the loss. Although the area is accustomed to flooding, they've never seen the Schuylkill River overflow its banks, closing down businesses, cars submerged in the water and homes flooded.  In Upper Dublin Township, more than 1400 families were impacted and 140 homes were destroyed.Today, Ambler kicks off UD Strong Week. Upper Dublin Lutheran Church is recognizing the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Ida. With daily events, Sunday's festivities kick off at 5 p.m.Throughout the week, we will likely hear more stories of resilience, a common theme in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
PhillyBite

Explore Grays Ferry Crescent Trail Park in Philadelphia

You'll be impressed with this urban park's skyline and scenic river views. It's a great place to bike or hike and has fishing areas. A skate park and hiking and biking paths are also part of the park. This is an excellent place to spend the day with your family.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Sprouts Farmers Market to open second Philly store at Quartermaster Plaza

Four years ago, Sprouts Farmers Market opened its first grocery store in Pennsylvania at Philadelphia's Lincoln Square development along South Broad St. The Arizona-based supermarket chain has now signed a lease for another store in the city at Quartermaster Plaza, the massive shopping center at West Oregon Avenue and South 23rd Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
111K+
Followers
15K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy