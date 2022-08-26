Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Virginia officer rescues hawk trapped in car grill
Authorities in Virginia say a hawk is recovering after it got caught in a car's grill over the weekend.
Hawk carpools on Virginia highway while stuck on car grill
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A hawk in Fairfax County, Virginia was in need of a wingman after it had a slight delay in its commute on Monday when a driver found that it was stuck on the grill of their car. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, after...
fcps.edu
Chantilly High Seniors Seek Patent for Automatic Walker Designed to Help Parkinson's Patients
Two Chantilly High School seniors are seeking a patent for a pandemic project that resulted in the creation of a specialized walker to encourage mobility among Parkinson’s Disease patients. Kaavya Karthikeyan and Akanksha Tibrewala, both 17, have been friends since preschool – attending Greenbriar West Elementary School, Rocky Run...
Cheese recalled over possible health risk
Various kinds of cheeses are being recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Cows, Pigs, Sheep, Oh My! Community Raises Money For Prince William Farm Sanctuary
The Hope and Serenity Farm Sanctuary in Prince William County is 11 acres of safe space for animals.Founded in 2017, the farm sanctuary is fully funded by donations, memberships, and animal sponsorships, according to a GoFundMe page started for the organization. Excerpt from Small's GoFundMe Pag…
royalexaminer.com
Local woman dedicated to helping dogs in need works to bring a happy ending to Scrappy and Jakita’s story
A dog may be man’s best friend, but for a dog in need, Carol Vorous is undoubtedly a dog’s best friend. Mrs. Vorous, a long-time library media specialist at Ressie Jeffries Elementary School in Front Royal, is well-known for her efforts to help dogs and their owners navigate tough times. Her Facebook page, “All Dogs Matter,” is often a resource for those who feel they have nowhere else to turn. A recent call regarding a bonded pair of chihuahuas abandoned in an apartment for several days prompted Carol to action.
WTOP
Prince William Co. protesters say noise from Amazon data center hurting quality of life
Activists in Prince William County, Virginia, who say they are subjected to constant noise from the Amazon Data Center in Manassas, plan to protest outside the facility Monday afternoon, amid concerns the “area is being overrun with data center development.”. At 2 p.m., outside the Amazon Web Services facility...
Boy seriously injured in stabbing on the Custis Trail in Virginia
ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington County Police are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred on Custis Trail Saturday night. On Aug. 27, officers were called to the 4700 block of Washington Boulevard around 8:49 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. Responding officers discovered a boy and began administrating medical care until the medic arrived.
fox5dc.com
Private island up for sale in northern Virginia
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A private island is for sale in northern Virginia, and it could be yours for nearly $5 million!. A post about the exclusive property is going viral on social media. The island is only accessible by boat. Hampton’s Landing Marina is one of several marinas where you...
Person shot multiple times, killed in Alexandria
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — One person has died after being shot multiple times in Alexandria Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded to an apartment complex on Vernon Square Drive, off of Richmond Highway, in Hybla Valley before 1:45 p.m. after a report of a shooting.
House fire in Prince George's County leaves firefighter injured, 4 displaced
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in Prince George's County Monday night. Crews with the Prince George's County Fire Department responded around 10:16 p.m. to a two-story home on Procopio Drive, off of Auth Road, in Suitland. At the scene of the reported structure fire, flames could be seen coming from the second floor and attic of the split foyer home.
ffxnow.com
Trash troubles persist in Fairfax County, with residents reporting missed pick-ups
Fairfax County is still having trash troubles. Earlier this month in his weekly newsletter, Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay wrote that he was “aware of multiple complaints” about the performance of some contracted trash collectors in the county. While neighboring localities faced similar challenges earlier this summer,...
Maryland Motorcyclist Fighting For His Life After Being Ejected In Crash
A Maryland man is fighting for his life after being ejected from his motorcycle during a crash in Anne Arundel County, authorities say. Officers responded to the scene on southbound Route 4 and Talbot Road after reports of the crash around 9:45 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Woman attacked by man with no pants on Virginia trail, police said
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — (FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va.) -- A woman was attacked by a man without pants on while she was on a popular trail in Fairfax County Virginia, according to Fairfax County Police. Officers responded to reports that a man grabbed a woman on the Washington and Old...
Missing Manassas teen found safe
The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing and endangered juvenile, Mikayla Elaine Triglia.
fredericksburg.today
Food Bank distributing food at three locations this week
The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank has three drive-through food distributions this week. All who can benefit from these COVID-friendly distributions of free supplemental groceries are encouraged to participate. The first distribution will be on Monday, August 29 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Crossroads 30/301 Restaurant (31286 Richmond Turnpike,...
foxbaltimore.com
Two victims carjacked in Anne Arundel County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were carjacked in Glen Burnie over the weekend. According to police at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a reported carjacking near Ritchie Highway. A 55-year-old man was in his 2006 white Ford Taurus when an unknown man opened his door and threw...
fox5dc.com
Settlement reached over police encounter with 5-year-old who left elementary school in Silver Spring
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A Montgomery County parent has settled a lawsuit over an incident involving a 5-year-old East Silver Spring Elementary school student from January 2020. According to the Office of the County Attorney for Montgomery County, the settlement will pay a total of $275,000 to Shanta Grant, the...
Inside Nova
50 years on, Hurricane Agnes remembered in Occoquan
A small gathering at Occoquan’s River Mill Park sat in silence last Saturday, with only the soft sounds of the footbridge waterfall in the background, as the crowd remembered the widespread flooding, destruction and death that Hurricane Agnes wrought on Prince William County in late June 1972. Earnie Porta,...
theriver953.com
Remains of Frederick County woman are positively identified
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office announced by email that the remains of Shannon Lee Fox have been recovered. The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the identity of the skeletal remains found near Feltner Road in Bluemont in Clarke County. Fox was reported missing on March 1, 2022 after...
