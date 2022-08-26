Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Nearly Half of US Crypto Holders Say Their Investments Have Performed Worse Than Expected: New Study
Close to half of US adults who have ever dabbled in crypto assets say they are disappointed in their investments following the market downturn, according to a Pew Research Center study. The new study finds that 46% of US adults who have used, traded or invested in crypto assets feel...
dailyhodl.com
Robot Known for Outperforming Crypto Markets Shifts Into New Gear As Bitcoin Tests $20,000
A trading robot that’s earned a reputation for outperforming the markets is revealing its newest portfolio allocations as most cryptocurrencies seek to recover from an overall downtrend. Each week the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys in order to compile algorithmic portfolio assessments that generate a “hive mind” consensus....
dailyhodl.com
Half a Billion XRP Worth Over $161,000,000 Leaves Crypto Exchange Kraken: On-Chain Data
On-chain data reveals that an XRP whale transferred more than $160 million worth of XRP from a top crypto exchange. According to blockchain tracker Whale Alert, XRP valued at approximately $161.2 million was moved from crypto exchange Kraken to an unknown wallet. “500,000,000 XRP (161,221,368 USD) transferred from Kraken to...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Mining Giant Says Ethereum’s Upcoming Merge Presents Risk of Censorship
Crypto mining pool AntPool is issuing a notice to its users as Ethereum’s (ETH) highly anticipated update dubbed The Merge approaches. In a new blog post, AntPool says that it will not be supporting its users’ assets on the new proof-of-stake (PoS) Ethereum chain, citing censorship risk. “As...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyhodl.com
Global Crypto Adoption Exceeds 320,000,000 Users, According to Study – Here’s the Country Leading the Charge
A new study from a digital asset payments firm reveals that hundreds of millions of people around the globe are using cryptocurrency. Singapore-based TripleA says the firm gathered data from more than a dozen reports and surveys to “obtain the most encompassing and accurate set of statistics” for their study.
4th Stimulus Check Update
Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Repeat Gold’s Rallies of the 1970s – But There’s a Catch
A widely followed crypto analyst says that top digital asset Bitcoin (BTC) could follow in the historical footsteps of gold and spark a massive rally. In a new video update, host of DataDash Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers BTC could eventually reach a price tag of six figures but notes that the king crypto has further to fall first.
dailyhodl.com
Steep Corrections Imminent for Bitcoin and Ethereum After Massive Fakeout in Stock Market: Top Crypto Analyst
A closely followed crypto strategist is issuing a dire warning to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) holders. Crypto analyst Justin Bennett tells his 106,800 Twitter followers that the recent sell-off in the stock market suggests an imminent move to the downside for Bitcoin. “Today’s sell-off from stocks is more than...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
Here’s What’s in Store for Ethereum (ETH) Leading Up to The Merge, According to Analyst Michaël van de Poppe
Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe is plotting a bullish scenario for Ethereum (ETH) amid the hype surrounding the smart contract platform’s incoming upgrade. The crypto strategist tells his 623,800 Twitter followers that he believes Ethereum’s current pullback from its August high of around $2,000 is likely coming to an end.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Titan Coinbase Says It’s Open to Any Ethereum PoW Fork Following Highly Anticipated Merge
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase says it’s open to supporting any legitimate proof of work (PoW) fork of Ethereum (ETH) after the highly anticipated Merge slated for September. Coinbase says that it wants to look at each future Ethereum fork on an individual basis. “Coinbase is committed to fully...
dailyhodl.com
Cardano (ADA) Beats Bitcoin (BTC) in Brand Intimacy, According to New Report
A new report from an advertising company says the Cardano (ADA) brand is connecting with users more than any other crypto asset in the space. New York-based MBLM, which bills itself as a “brand intimacy agency,” compared more than 600 brands across 19 industries by using artificial intelligence to analyze more than 1.4 billion words across the internet.
dailyhodl.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Warns ‘Triple Bubble’ Crash Is Here, Says Millions Will Be Wiped Out
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki warns that the US economy is facing down the massive headwinds of a “triple bubble.”. Kiyosaki tells his 2.71 million YouTube subscribers that the US is currently facing a real estate bubble, a stock market bubble and a bond bubble simultaneously. Says...
dailyhodl.com
Top Smart Contract Platform Ethereum (ETH) Could Dip Below $1,000 Before The Merge: Bloomberg
The second-largest crypto asset by market cap faces bearish momentum ahead of its much-anticipated upgrade, according to a new report by Bloomberg. The report says that based on technical analysis, Ethereum (ETH) could fall by over 30% from its current levels ahead of its transition from a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to a proof-of-stake (PoS) one.
dailyhodl.com
Altcoin From Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ecosystem Explodes 162% This Month Ahead of New Metaverse Launch
An altcoin from Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) ecosystem is quietly pulling off massive monthly gains while the rest of the markets trade down or sideways. At time of writing, ShibaSwap Bone (BONE) is in the middle of a parabolic rally, up 162% in the month of August and 62% in just the last 24 hours.
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Gives Update on Big Vasil Hardfork, Reveals New Timeline
Cardano (ADA) creator Charles Hoskinson is giving an update on the highly anticipated Vasil hard fork for the Ethereum (ETH) rival’s blockchain. In a new video update, Hoskinson says that major crypto exchanges are currently working on the new Cardano hard fork, and he expects more to follow. “So...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Issues Alerts for Bitcoin and Chainlink, Says BTC Looking Heavy
A crypto strategist known for making timely altcoin calls is warning that corrections are imminent for Bitcoin (BTC) and Chainlink (LINK). Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 181,900 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is looking heavy after BTC retraced from about $21,800 to below $20,000 on Friday. “BTC: I think we’re...
dailyhodl.com
ARK Invest Unveils Bullish Ethereum (ETH) Outlook, Says Crypto Markets Moving Back to Risk-On Environment
An analyst at investment management firm ARK Invest says Ethereum (ETH) could start gathering more bullish momentum as the crypto markets pivot back to a risk-on environment. In a new interview on the For Your Innovation podcast, ARK analyst Frank Downing says that the dust is settling in the crypto markets after months of bearish price action.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) About To Witness Huge Correction As Fed Stays Hawkish
Popular crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen says that Ethereum (ETH) is likely facing a dramatic correction in the coming months as the Federal Reserve continues to hint at tighter monetary policy. Cowen tells his 693,000 Twitter followers that he sees Ethereum working its way towards the logarithmic regression band. According to...
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Issues New Bitcoin Alert, Citing Historical Crypto Price Action in September
A closely tracked crypto strategist warns that the incoming month has a track record of being unfriendly to the price of Bitcoin (BTC). The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Rager tells his 206,100 Twitter followers that September is usually not a good month for BTC. “Equities market in...
dailyhodl.com
Stablecoin Issuer Tether Responds to Accusations of Having Insufficient USDT Reserves
The issuer of stablecoin Tether (USDT) is denying a report that appeared in the Wall Street Journal claiming that the dollar-pegged crypto asset is insufficiently backed. While branding the report as a “series of unsubstantiated conclusions,” Tether says that among the assets backing USDT are US treasury bills (T-Bills), which are considered a “premier safe asset worldwide.”
Comments / 0