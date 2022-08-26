ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Repeat Gold’s Rallies of the 1970s – But There’s a Catch

A widely followed crypto analyst says that top digital asset Bitcoin (BTC) could follow in the historical footsteps of gold and spark a massive rally. In a new video update, host of DataDash Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers BTC could eventually reach a price tag of six figures but notes that the king crypto has further to fall first.
Here’s What’s in Store for Ethereum (ETH) Leading Up to The Merge, According to Analyst Michaël van de Poppe

Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe is plotting a bullish scenario for Ethereum (ETH) amid the hype surrounding the smart contract platform’s incoming upgrade. The crypto strategist tells his 623,800 Twitter followers that he believes Ethereum’s current pullback from its August high of around $2,000 is likely coming to an end.
Cardano (ADA) Beats Bitcoin (BTC) in Brand Intimacy, According to New Report

A new report from an advertising company says the Cardano (ADA) brand is connecting with users more than any other crypto asset in the space. New York-based MBLM, which bills itself as a “brand intimacy agency,” compared more than 600 brands across 19 industries by using artificial intelligence to analyze more than 1.4 billion words across the internet.
Top Smart Contract Platform Ethereum (ETH) Could Dip Below $1,000 Before The Merge: Bloomberg

The second-largest crypto asset by market cap faces bearish momentum ahead of its much-anticipated upgrade, according to a new report by Bloomberg. The report says that based on technical analysis, Ethereum (ETH) could fall by over 30% from its current levels ahead of its transition from a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to a proof-of-stake (PoS) one.
Crypto Strategist Issues Alerts for Bitcoin and Chainlink, Says BTC Looking Heavy

A crypto strategist known for making timely altcoin calls is warning that corrections are imminent for Bitcoin (BTC) and Chainlink (LINK). Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 181,900 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is looking heavy after BTC retraced from about $21,800 to below $20,000 on Friday. “BTC: I think we’re...
Stablecoin Issuer Tether Responds to Accusations of Having Insufficient USDT Reserves

The issuer of stablecoin Tether (USDT) is denying a report that appeared in the Wall Street Journal claiming that the dollar-pegged crypto asset is insufficiently backed. While branding the report as a “series of unsubstantiated conclusions,” Tether says that among the assets backing USDT are US treasury bills (T-Bills), which are considered a “premier safe asset worldwide.”
