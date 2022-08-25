ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Business Insider

Ex-Biden White House senior advisor says it's 'political malpractice' for any Democratic candidate to reject campaigning with the president

Cedric Richmond said it was "political malpractice" for any Democratic candidate to rebuff a Biden campaign visit. "If you don't want Biden, it's malpractice," he told The Washington Post, pointing to the president's policy wins. As the midterm elections approach, Biden is set to become more active on the campaign...
Oklahoma State
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
Daily Beast

Top Russian General Filmed Lying to Putin’s Face in Awkward Briefing

The Director of Russia’s National Guard has begun a campaign to reassure Russian President Vladimir Putin that Ukrainians are supportive of Russia seizing territory in Ukraine when the reality couldn’t be further off. “I would like to emphasize that we can feel that the population of the liberated...
#Student Loans#Student Loan Forgiveness#Ppp Loan#Student Debt#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Ne White House#Newsmax#The White House#Fox News#Americans
Daily Beast

FBI Facing ‘Unprecedented’ MAGA Threats: ‘Time to Hunt Fed Bois’

After FBI agents searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club looking for evidence of multiple federal crimes and documents Trump was never supposed to have in his private possession, some of Trump’s supporters struck a striking, but familiar, refrain: It’s time to kill government officials. Research shared...
Salon

Ukraine, media censorship and the ruthless politics of permanent war

This article originally appeared at ScheerPost. Used by permission. No one, including the most bullish supporters of Ukraine, expects the nation's war with Russia to end soon. The fighting has been reduced to artillery duels across hundreds of miles of front lines and creeping advances and retreats. Ukraine, like Afghanistan, will bleed for a very long time. This is by design.
Daily Beast

Jan. 6 Rioter Pens Non-Apology Letter to Senator Whose Office He Invaded

A 23-year-old Trump supporter from Brooklyn caught on surveillance tape rifling through a senator’s office during last year’s riot at the Capitol offered a statement that, if you really squint at it, might resemble contrition. Francis Connor pleaded guilty to trespassing and disorderly conduct charges in April for his role in the catastrophe. In a note flagged Monday by a CBS News reporter, he said he was simply “in the wrong place at the wrong time.” “I entered the Capitol Building with zero harmful intent,” Connor said in the letter, addressed to Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR), “just curiosity as to what was going on around me.” He went on to say that he walked through an open door into an office, which he only “later found out” was Merkley’s. “Nothing was stolen or vandalized, I was just caught on a live feed looking through some books on your bookshelf,” Connor continued. “That video and my presence there that day in general is not the best way I’d like to be characterized.” At no point in his note did Connor actually apologize for illegally entering Merkley’s office, but he is requesting a sentence of a year’s probation and 70 hours of community service.
Daily Beast

Tim Pool’s News Site Plagiarized the Mainstream Media He Claims to Hate

To hear pro-Trump YouTuber Tim Pool tell it, the media are mired in corruption and beset by a hive of villainy, with a few exceptions—himself, for one. Outright animosity toward the press has become an article of faith across the political right. But even within those circles, Pool stands out. The “reactionary social media performer,” who rakes in 50 to 60 million viewers per month and millions of dollars in annual revenue, devotes so much of his content to anti-media tirades it could be considered a mission statement.
