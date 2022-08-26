Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fortatkinsononline.com
Irvin L. Young Memorial Library to host Ice Age Trail presentation
The Irvin L. Young Memorial Library, 431 W. Center St., Whitewater, has announced that it will be hosting a presentation designed to help those interested in exploring the Ice Age National Scenic Trail. According to information released by the library, the Ice Age National Scenic Trail is a 1,200-mile-long hiking...
fortatkinsononline.com
A Better Physique LLC joins Jefferson Chamber
The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce has announced that A Better Physique LLC has joined as a new member. According to information released by the chamber, a Better Physique LLC Wellness Company offers corporate wellness — incorporating ergonomics, safety assessing and prevention — along with one-on-one personal training, including health/life coaching and group fitness classes.
fortatkinsononline.com
Second annual Rhythm Remix brings music fans downtown
Mother Nature provided blue skies, pleasant temperatures and a nice breeze for the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce’s Rhythm Remix Saturday. The end-of-summer party featured musical entertainment at five venues, a Fort Atkinson Lions Club brat and cheese curd fry, sidewalk sales and children’s activities. The free family-friendly event took place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
fortatkinsononline.com
Annual breakfast welcoming new Fort educators held
A breakfast welcoming new educators into the schools within the Fort Atkinson community was held Thursday, Aug. 18, according to information released by the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce. The event was sponsored by the chamber in partnership with the Hoard Historical Museum and Nasco, according to the release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fortatkinsononline.com
Lu Ann Maureen Dombrowski
Lu Ann Maureen Dombrowski, age 69 of Jefferson, passed away peacefully on Sunday August 21 2022 at the UW Hospital in Madison after suffering a stroke. Lu Ann was born on March 16, 1953 in Waukesha, daughter of Walter and Irene (Noble) Dable. She married George Dombrowski on September 13, 1975 at St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waukesha.
fortatkinsononline.com
St. Paul’s Lutheran kicks off 2022-23 school year
Officials at the St. Paul’s Lutheran School, 309 Bluff St., Fort Atkinson, have announced that students began the 2022-23 school year Wednesday. This year, the school has a new principal, Craig Breitkreutz, according to information supplied by the school. On Wednesday, children began the school day by settling into...
fortatkinsononline.com
Whitewater, Evansville photographers’ work featured in 2023 Discover Wisconsin calendar
Discover Wisconsin TV, in partnership with the Wisconsin Counties Association, has announced the winners of this year’s annual photo contest. The winning photos will be included in the Discover Wisconsin 2023 Calendar, according to a recent news release. Among this year’s winners are David Abb, whose photo titled: “Reflections...
fortatkinsononline.com
Watertown police report 14-hour standoff with gunman; ongoing investigation
The Watertown Police Department reported Sunday that it is actively investigating a standoff that occurred with law enforcement officers on Saturday, Aug. 27, and continued into the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 28th. The standoff occurred at a residence on Arlington Way. According to information released Sunday, the incident...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fortatkinsononline.com
UW-Whitewater to hold public listening sessions regarding chancellor search
The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has announced that it will be hosting two listening sessions to facilitate a search for its next chancellor. The sessions, which will be held Monday, Sept. 12, and Tuesday, Sept. 13, are open to the public. According to information released by UW-Whitewater, the Chancellor Search Committee...
Comments / 0