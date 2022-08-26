Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
Bitcoin price holds support at $20K as the crypto market struggles to gain momentum
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Data from TradingView shows that bulls managed to claw their way back above support at $20,000 during the...
kitco.com
Bitcoin price drops below $20k as analysts warn of a trend toward $17k
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. As a result of the strengthening dollar, Bitcoin (BTC) fell below the psychologically important support at $20,000 to...
kitco.com
'The crash is here': stocks, gold, silver, bitcoin, real estate are crashing, 'it's time to get rich' – Robert Kiyosaki
(Kitco News) Markets are crashing, and the big price collapse Robert Kiyosaki predicted is here, the best-selling author of 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' tweeted. "All markets crashing: Real Estate, Stocks, gold, silver Bitcoin," he said this week. "Middle class wiped out by higher oil inflation. Yet Rich are getting richer. Difference in head not wallet. Change WHATS IN YOUR HEAD FIRST…then get richer."
kitco.com
CME Group launches Euro-denominated Bitcoin and Ether futures
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to a statement from Tim McCourt, Global Head of Equity and FX Products at CME Group, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kitco.com
Dollar touches 20-year high, but kept in check by euro, as rates in focus
NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The dollar touched a fresh 20-year high on Monday, fuelled by hawkish comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, but was kept in check by the euro, which was supported by growing expectations for European Central Bank (ECB) rate hikes. The dollar index ,...
kitco.com
A full audit of Tether’s reserves is still months away, says company’s CTO
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The revelation came from the project’s chief technology officer Paolo Ardonio during an interview on Friday in which...
kitco.com
Ethereum co-founder on the noise surrounding the Merge and the mistake to avoid with Web3
(Kitco News) There will be a lot of noise surrounding Ethereum's upcoming Merge, with many people trying to take advantage of the situation, warned Anthony Di Iorio, the founder of Ethereum, Decentral, and Jaxx Liberty. The Ethereum Merge, which will transition the network from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, is considered by...
Comments / 0