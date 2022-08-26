ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin price drops below $20k as analysts warn of a trend toward $17k

As a result of the strengthening dollar, Bitcoin (BTC) fell below the psychologically important support at $20,000 to...
'The crash is here': stocks, gold, silver, bitcoin, real estate are crashing, 'it's time to get rich' – Robert Kiyosaki

(Kitco News) Markets are crashing, and the big price collapse Robert Kiyosaki predicted is here, the best-selling author of 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' tweeted. "All markets crashing: Real Estate, Stocks, gold, silver Bitcoin," he said this week. "Middle class wiped out by higher oil inflation. Yet Rich are getting richer. Difference in head not wallet. Change WHATS IN YOUR HEAD FIRST…then get richer."
CME Group launches Euro-denominated Bitcoin and Ether futures

According to a statement from Tim McCourt, Global Head of Equity and FX Products at CME Group, the...
A full audit of Tether’s reserves is still months away, says company’s CTO

The revelation came from the project's chief technology officer Paolo Ardonio during an interview on Friday in which...
