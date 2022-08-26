Read full article on original website
Media Monday: Illinois
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The first game week has arrived, as Illinois is slated to come to Memorial Stadium for an 8 p.m. kickoff on FS1 Friday (September 2). Indiana football head coach Tom Allen, coordinators Walt Bell and Chad Wilt, and director of athletics Scott Dolson each addressed the media inside Henke Hall of Champions on Monday (August 29).
Game Notes: Illinois
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - The season opener is just four days away, as the Indiana football program will host Illinois on Friday (Sept. 2) evening at Memorial Stadium. It will be the first IU home game on a Friday night since 1995 and its third straight season opening versus a Big Ten opponent.
No. 8 IUMS Opens Homestand Versus Portland
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Hoosiers are home. Indiana men's soccer (0-1-0) kicks off a four-match homestand Tuesday (Aug. 30) night when it hosts the Portland Pilots (0-0-1) at 8 p.m. ET on Jerry Yeagley Field at Bill Armstrong Stadium. The match can be streamed live via the Big Ten Plus digital platform.
Indiana Field Hockey Falls to Liberty, 2-0
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––– Indiana Field Hockey lost in a defensive battle to No. 6 Liberty, 2-0, on Sunday afternoon at home. The loss drops Indiana's record to 0-2 after the first weekend of the season. Sunday afternoon's contest marked the final game of the Hoosier Invitational, between...
Softball Accepting Registrations for Lil’ Sis Program
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana softball invites girls to register for their Lil' Sis program. The program, which is entering its sixth season, is a club for girls in grades 1-6, who adopt a player as a friend, role model and mentor. The program provides our student-athletes an opportunity to...
Upland Brewing Company Is the Exclusive Craft Beer Sponsor for Indiana University Athletics Beginning With 2022 - 2023 Season
BLOOMINGTON (August 29, 2022) – Upland Brewing Company, a craft brewer with three brewery and six brewpub locations throughout Indiana, today announces a new partnership with Indiana University Athletics that will make Upland Brewing Company the exclusive craft beer sponsor starting with the 2022 - 2023 season. As part...
