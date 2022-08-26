ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

cranberryeagle.com

Fire and Iron Club hosts nonprofit ride

ADAMS TWP — For Ed Gnoth, president of Fire and Iron Station 342 of Butler County, children learning to ride bicycles is the gateway to a love of motorcycles. “I mean, it happened to us,” he said, gesturing to the other motorcyclists around him. The station’s annual benefit...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Cranberry library rolls out mobile app

A new app at the Cranberry Public Library is set to bring all the functionality of a library card into a digital format. The app, which officially went live Monday, is free to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. “You don’t need to have a library...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Motorcycle ride honors deceased firefighters

ZELIENOPLE — Not only did a group of first responders show up Sunday for a 58-mile motorcycle ride honoring three young firefighters who died in January, 2010; the community also supported the annual event in record numbers. Paul Reynolds, chairman of the Harmony Fire District’s Brotherhood Memorial Ride and...
ZELIENOPLE, PA
cranberryeagle.com

BC3 event to raise funds for scholarships in memory of recent nursing grads

An inaugural community event Sept. 24 will help Butler County Community College alumni and student groups raise funds for scholarships, including those in memory of recent nursing graduates who died at 23 and 26. Pioneer Pursuit Fall 2022 will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Shaffer Walking...
BUTLER, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Spotted lanternflies pose threat for homeowners, gardeners

CRANBERRY TWP — Butler County residents have a new invader to face in their gardens and plant beds. The spotted lanternfly, a brown-and-red-winged leaf-hopping insect, is an invasive species across much of the country. The bug has been found in Pennsylvania since 2014, and was first sighted on the eastern side of the state in Berks County, according to the state Department of Agriculture.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Driver license centers closed Labor Day weekend

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Monday, Aug. 29, that all driver license and photo centers will be closed Sept. 3 through Sept. 5 in observance of Labor Day. PennDOT customers can still access a variety of driver and vehicle products and services online at www.dmv.pa.gov, which includes forms, publications...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Deceased K-9 honored

Deceased K-9 honored

More than a dozen first responder agencies participated in a police escort Saturday in honor of Middlesex Township Police Department’s K-9 officer Mibo, who died Aug. 14. The German shepherd/Belgian Malinois was 9 years old and had been working at the department since he was just 1. Mibo’s handler, K-9 Officer Mark Heider, took his partner to be cremated at Green Pet Funeral Home and Crematory in Bellevue on Saturday, and was then police-escorted back to his home.
MIDDLESEX, PA
cranberryeagle.com

State offices encourage sober driving this weekend

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), state police and the Pennsylvania DUI Association gathered are urging motorists to celebrate Labor Day responsibly. According to PennDOT data, there were 945 crashes resulting in 12 fatalities statewide over the holiday weekend last year from Friday, Sept. 3, at 6 p.m. through Monday, Sept. 6. Of those, 106 crashes resulting in four fatalities were alcohol-related and 38 crashes resulting in three fatalities were drug-related.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

