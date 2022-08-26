PREP ROUNDUP: Lemon Bay football halted by storms

Also in this roundup: Volleyball, boys and girls golf

LAKEWOOD RANCH — The Lemon Bay football team will have a chance for a fresh start next Thursday at IMG Academy Blue after this Thursday’s Week 1 contest at Lakewood Ranch was canceled due to lightning and rain.

The Manta Rays (0-0) couldn’t have had a much better start — forcing Mustangs' star senior running back Kevin Everhart to fumble on his first carry near midfield — but struggled to convert first downs, trailing, 7-0, with 2:32 remaining in the first quarter when play was paused.

Thursday’s game could not be played on Friday due to an officials shortage and both schools agreed to not play Saturday due to SAT testing in the morning and a poor weather forecast for the remainder of the day, Mantas athletic director Ryan LaVallee wrote in a text.

Lemon Bay will probably be eager to restart its season after the first 10 minutes against Lakewood Ranch.

After opening their first drive after the fumble on their own 34-yard-line, Lemon Bay drove into Mustangs territory thanks to a 4th-and-1 conversion up the middle by running back Joe Scott.

The junior finished with 19 yards on five carries as he powered the offense, but the passing game didn’t produce any successful plays as starting quarterback Trey Rutan finished with 0-for-3 passing and three rushes for nine yards.

Facing a 4th and 6 at the Mustangs’ 39-yard-line, Rutan had a wide-open Caleb Whitmore running down the middle of the field, but overthrew his target.

Back with the ball, Lakewood Ranch turned to its passing game — completing three passes to three different receivers for 53 yards — before Everhart took his second carry four yards for a touchdown.

After a three-and-out that had Lemon Bay punt from its own 6-yard-line, lightning struck within a 10-mile radius and postponed play until the game was cancelled just before 9 p.m.

In other action around the area on Thursday:

VOLLEYBALL

Venice 3, Riverview 0: Venice coach Brian Wheatley said his team wasn’t happy with their overall attitude and effort in that victory over the Sailors on Tuesday and the team responded with one of its best practices of the young season on Wednesday. That carried over to a convincing 25-7, 25-16, 25-10 sweep at Riverview.

Venice’s dominant front line of Summer Kohler, Charley Goberville Hilary Hupp set the tone early for the Indians. A kill by Kohler gave the Indians an 8-2 lead. The Indians were never seriously challenged the rest of the way as Kohler and Goberville pounded away at the Rams.

In the second set, an ace by Venice’s Jayda Lanham seized the momentum, as they closed out the stanza on an 8-3 run.

In a near replay of the opening set, Kohler and Goberville took control of the final set early. Goberville’s kill put Venice up 8-2, and a frustrated Riverview defense couldn’t do much to slow down the Indians the rest of the way.

Kohler led Venice with 14 kills, for.owed by Goberville with 11 kills.

Imagine 3, Sarasota Military 0: After a tough season-opening loss to DeSoto County, the Sharks got themselves in the winning column Thursday by sweeping Eagles in convincing fashion, 25-5, 25-9, 25-11.

The victory against the winless Eagles was a welcome break in a schedule that will see the Sharks hit the road next week to Parrish Community before coming home to face Booker.

BOYS GOLF

North Port 154, Manatee 193: CJ Kemble picked up where he left of last season and spearheaded a low-scoring bunch of Bobcats in their boys’ golf matchup against the Hurricanes.

Kemble, a junior, carded a 35 on the Bobcats’ home course at Heron Creek. Seniors Stefan Iwasiw and Brayden Spain fired 38 and 39, respectively and senior Austin Harrelson rounded out North Port’s scoring with a 41.

North Port will hit the road next week, traveling to Sebring for a Tuesday match before heading up the road to rival Venice on Wednesday.

Lemon Bay 170, Charlotte 174: In a terrific match Wednesday that came down to the final two scoring spots, the Mantas outlasted their county rivals at Rotonda Palms.

Mantas junior Torey Miccio picked up medalist honors with a 39, edging out senior teammate Chris Hallman’s 41. Charlotte accounted for three of the next four spots on the leader board behind Clayton Hayse (42), Edwin Feliciano (43) and Miguel Guzman (44). Lemon Bay’s Connor Murphy squeezed into a fourth-place tie with Feliciano at 43.

Lemon Bay’s Wyatt Seckel rounded out the Mantas’ scoring with a 47, coming close enough to Charlotte’s Andrew Hynes (45) to keep the Tarpons at arm’s length.

GIRLS GOLF

Lemon Bay wins tri-match: The Mantas remained unbeaten on the early season thanks to Sophia Stiwich’s continued red-hot play. The freshman earned medalist honors for the second consecutive match by carding a 36, which was 10 strokes better than any other golfer in the field at the Lemon Bay Golf Club.

As a team, Lemon Bay led the way with a score of 182. North Port was a distant second with a 239 while Hardee shot 284.

Lemon Bay’s Haley Hall shot a 46 while senior captain Madison Hanson finished with a 48. Rachel Gillis rounded out the Mantas’ scoring with a 52.

North Port (1-2) was paced by Taylor Stice’s 51 while Hardee (0-3) was led by Mia Camillo’s 59.

Lemon Bay hits the road for their next match, Tuesday, at Parrish Community.

The Sun Preps area roundup will appear on SunPreps.com each morning as results are reported the night before. To report results, email Sun Preps at sports@sun-herald.com