ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Photos: Packers fall to Chiefs in preseason finale

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SYtCz_0hVvirId00

Jordan Love completes 16 of 26 passes for 148 yards with an interception during the 17-10 loss.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season

The Minnesota Vikings are hoping they will be able to bounce back after a rough 2021 campaign. Kirk Cousins certainly has the weapons at his disposal to lead Minnesota to success, as Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen all figure to play big roles in the offense this upcoming season. One guy who doesn’t […] The post Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch, listen or stream Oregon vs Georgia in season opener

College football is upon us and we have quite a doozy for Week 1 as the No. 11 Oregon Ducks take on the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game televised on ABC at 12:30 PST. For a contest that was scheduled well in advance, those who thought this was going to be a premiere matchup couldn’t have guessed how big this game would become. Not only are the Bulldogs the defending national champs, but they’ll also be facing their former defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, who has moved 3,000 miles to become the head coach of the Oregon Ducks. While...
EUGENE, OR
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
20K+
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy