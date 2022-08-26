ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston County, WV

WVNews

Canaan Valley offers Labor Day weekend fun

DAVIS — Featuring live music, scenic chairlift rides and a host of activities for the whole family, Canaan Valley Resort offers an escape from the late summer heat and an opportunity to celebrate the end of summer this Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 2-5. “While it’s oppressively hot across West Virginia and the surrounding region, it’s typically 10 degrees cooler in Canaan Valley,” said Matt Baker, general manager at Canaan Valley Resort.
DAVIS, WV
WVNews

OBIT Cecil West.jpg

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Cecil Charles West, 86, of Keyser, West Virginia, passed away peac…
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

Elmer “Dale” Mealey

JANE LEW- Elmer “Dale” Mealey, 61, of Weston, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Saturday, August 27, 2022. He passed in the comfort of his home and under the compassionate care of West Virginia Hospice of Buckhannon. Dale was born in Weston on September 22,...
WESTON, WV
County
Preston County, WV
Preston County, WV
Sports
WVNews

Former county commissioner, educator Darwin Wolfe dies

THORNTON — Retired educator and long-time Preston County Commissioner Darwin Wolfe died Aug. 25. Wolfe, 87, of Thornton, worked for Preston County Schools as a teacher, principal and member of the superintendent’s central office staff before retiring from education and being elected to multiple terms on the Preston County Commission.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Board of ed debates grading policy

KINGWOOD — The grading system at Preston High was again discussed by the Preston County Board of Education at its most recent meeting. In a presentation at the beginning of the meeting,teacher and former board member Ann Robb said she had just learned about mastery learning at Preston High School.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

ATC

KINGWOOD — Preston County Routes 26/26, Irona Avenue, and 26/27, Snider Loop, both known locally as Oaks Loop, will be closed 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Wednesday, Aug. 31, for paving. The entire length of the road will be closed due to the size and type of equipment...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
#Forge#The Preston High School
WVNews

YCF grant applications due Sept. 19

MORGANTOWN – Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia, Inc. is currently accepting applications from nonprofit organizations for the Women’s Giving Circle of North Central West Virginia and YCF Community Grants. All applications are available online at www.ycfwv.org and most are due by Sept.19.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU Health System Board approves $177M in capital projects to expand access to care, renovate hospitals, and create job training program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — At its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 24, the West Virginia University Health System Board of Directors approved $177.4 million in capital projects to expand patients’ access to healthcare; renovate its existing hospital facilities in Morgantown, Glen Dale, and Keyser; and create a job training program in Keyser to bolster the region’s healthcare workforce.
MORGANTOWN, WV
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNews

Rowlesburg Labor Day festivities set

ROWLESBURG – Celebrate the end of summer at the annual Rowlesburg Labor Day Ox Roast celebration. Cannon Hill will also be open for visitors during the celebration. Enjoy mouthwatering food, along with vendors, a car show, kids activities, music and fireworks at the end of the day — all in the town park along the Cheat River.
ROWLESBURG, WV
WVNews

Preston Health Department does not have monkeypox vaccine for general public

KINGWOOD — The Preston County Health Department does not have the monkeypox vaccine available for the general public. “We received 60 doses of the vaccine, but it is for contact tracing and case investigation,” Jeannie Welch, a registered nurse at the health department, said. “It could only be given to someone that is high risk or if they had been exposed.”
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Community calendar

Fall Festival 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Newburg ball field by the Newburg Volunteer Fire Department. Pumpkin Patch, candy apples, Halloween egg hunt and many more games for the kids.
NEWBURG, WV
WVNews

West Virginia University suspends Pi Kappa Phi fraternity amid hazing investigation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University suspended the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity Tuesday for reported hazing incidents in violation of the Student Conduct Code. The interim suspension went into effect immediately and prevents Pi Kappa Phi from all recruitment activities, as well as participating, organizing or attending social functions, among other restrictions.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Kari-Beth Law

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Philanthropic support is boosting student access to Healthy Minds Univer…
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Carolyn Devine

FRIENDSVILLE — Carolyn Marie Devine, 61, of Friendsville and Oceanside, Calif. died unexpectedly on June 19, 2020. She was born Jan. 16, 1959 and was the daughter of the late Arthur Laverne and Eileen Marie Devine.
OCEANSIDE, CA

