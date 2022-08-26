KINGWOOD — The Preston County Health Department does not have the monkeypox vaccine available for the general public. “We received 60 doses of the vaccine, but it is for contact tracing and case investigation,” Jeannie Welch, a registered nurse at the health department, said. “It could only be given to someone that is high risk or if they had been exposed.”

PRESTON COUNTY, WV ・ 5 HOURS AGO