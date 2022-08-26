Read full article on original website
Road to Restoration clinic series continues in southwest Detroit
The Michigan Department of State (MDOS), Department of the Attorney General, and community partners hosted the latest in the second series of Road to Restoration clinics in Detroit last week, part of the joint effort to continue helping drivers with suspended licenses complete the necessary steps to safely restore their driving privileges.
Culinary Challenge returns to raise funds
The Grilled From the Bench team consisted of (l-r) Macomb County 41B District Court Magistrate James McGrail, Macomb County 38th District Court Judge Kathleen G. Galen, Michael Colasanti, Alexis Brown, Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Jacob Cunningham, Gloria McMillen, Lewis Magnuson, Jasmyn Hester, Christin Dubarry, Michigan Court of Appeals Judges Kristina Robinson Garrett and Anica Letica, Brianna Hines, Sydney Gebara, Brittney Crego and Kyle Seymour.
Governor fills vacancy on Wayne County Circuit Court bench
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the appointment of Bradley L. Cobb to the 3rd Circuit Court of Wayne County. “I am proud to appoint Bradley Cobb to the bench in Wayne County,” said Whitmer. “A long-time attorney with a range of experience, I am confident that Bradley will uphold the rule of law and serve the people of Michigan admirably.”
Daily Briefs
BSP Law will host “An Evening for a New Day” on Thursday, September 15, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Detroit Golf Club, 17911 Hamilton Rd. in Detroit. The evening will feature cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and a silent auction. Proceeds from this event will go to New Day Foundation for Families to directly support families fighting cancer.
