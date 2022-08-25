Read full article on original website
IT’S GOOD! Tigers punter giving to Group Living with each good kick
ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University football player Joe Couch will be playing for more than just wins during the 2022 season. When his number is called to handle the punting duties for the Tigers this season, Couch will be “Punting for a Purpose” with hopes of benefiting Group Living, Inc. of Arkadelphia.
Yum’s the Word: Arkadelphia youths place in state poetry contest
FAYETTEVILLE — Writing “the best words in the best order,” as Samuel Taylor Coleridge defined poetry, has brought success and recognition to several young Arkansas poets. The state’s new poet laureate, Suzanne Underwood Rhodes, is pleased to announce the winners of the “Yum’s the Word (Because Words...
Phillip Freeman
Phillip Houston Freeman, age 66, of Arkadelphia, passed on to be with the Lord on August 26, 2022. Phillip fought a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer, which was attributed to his strong will in life. Phillip was born to Theron and Betty Freeman on August 28, 1955. He lived a...
HSU: First-time freshman, grad student enrollments increase
Enrollment figures for Henderson State University show increases in first-time freshman and graduate student enrollment despite a decrease in returning undergraduate students. Enrollment for Fall 2022 is 2,536 students compared to 2,914 students in Fall 2021. First-time freshman numbers of 437 in Fall 2022 compare to 416 in Fall 2021....
Reba Cross Avery
Reba Ann Cross Avery was born on June 20, 1941, in Cumby, Texas, to Jack and Vallie Cross. She was welcomed into the world by her parents and eight older brothers, all of whom have passed on before her. On Saturday, August 27, 2022, she passed away peacefully surrounded by her family.
Jacob “JC” Lamphier
Jacob Clayton “JC” Lamphier passed peacefully in the arms of his family on August 26, 2022. JC was born on August 24, 2022. During his two short days here on Earth he touched many lives and was loved deeply by family and friends. His life was a brief gift to us that will live on forever in our hearts. JC is the son of Cassondra Cox and Caleb Lamphier, of Murfreesboro, Arkansas.
Walker Ray Daniell
Walker Ray Daniell, infant son of Tyler and Peytyn Daniell, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at UAMS in Little Rock. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Charlie Garrett. Walker is survived by his parents, Tyler and Peytyn Daniell of Arkadelphia; his...
Mt. Zion offering 15-week Bible study
Beginning September 11, Dr. Ray Franklin will lead a study of “Telling God’s Story” at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Written by Terry Carter and Preben Vang, this textbook is used to teach Bible Survey at Ouachita Baptist University and on college campuses across the United States. A...
You Grow it, We Show It: Clark County Fair releases ’22 schedule of events
The 2022 Clark County Fair is scheduled for Sept. 14-17, and the schedule of events shows a full lineup of activities. The theme this year is “You Grow It, We Show It.”. Admission to the Clark County Fair is $5 per person, to be paid in cash at the gate. Parking is free.
Perfect Pet Contest
Entries are now being accepted for the Clark County Fair‘s annual Perfect Pet photo contest. Submit photos (no larger than 8.5×11 inches; amateur photographers are welcome) along with a $5 entry fee to Arkadelphia Pet Care, 1521 N. 10th St., or to Lauren Quillin, P.O. Box 725, Arkadelphia, AR 71923.
Mom Prom promises fun for the ladies
Arkadelphia’s Sunrise Rotary Club is hosting a ladies-only dance party to raise funds for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Women 21 and older are invited to “wear something fabulous” and attend Mom Prom — the “mother of all parties” — at 705 Main St. in downtown Arkadelphia (the former Honeycomb restaurant).
BITS & PIECES: Magnolia, you sweet thing
Tuesday apparently was National Stand in the Middle of the Aisle at the Supermarket Day. No one told us about this event, as we had difficulty traversing the aisles of Walmart while either stockers, curbside pickup shoppers and others stood idly in the middle of what felt like every. single. aisle.
Dispatch Desk: Monday, Aug. 29
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
Assault charge filed in Amity skirmish
An Amity man faces felony assault charges after backing over someone during an argument in June. Clark County prosecutors this week filed charges against James Pate, 56, of Amity, for allegations that he struck a man while reversing a Ford F-150 pickup. The June 13 incident happened in front of a West Texas Street residence in Amity. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Amity Police Department were summoned to the residence for a report that someone had been struck by a vehicle.
