Jacob Clayton “JC” Lamphier passed peacefully in the arms of his family on August 26, 2022. JC was born on August 24, 2022. During his two short days here on Earth he touched many lives and was loved deeply by family and friends. His life was a brief gift to us that will live on forever in our hearts. JC is the son of Cassondra Cox and Caleb Lamphier, of Murfreesboro, Arkansas.

MURFREESBORO, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO